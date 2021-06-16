Dunkin' Adding Popping Bubbles to Menu on June 23

This summer, Dunkin’ is at the center of “pop” culture. As Americans finally break out of their personal bubbles, Popping Bubbles – one of Dunkin’s most outrageously fun new beverage experiences – pops onto the menu. The brand today shared that Popping Bubbles will burst onto the scene beginning June 23 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, serving up an exciting new sipping sensation for the season.

Strawberry flavor packed into small bursting bubbles that literally pop in your mouth, Popping Bubbles can be added to any Dunkin’ iced or frozen beverage for an additional charge, turning favorite Dunkin’ drinks into a distinctly thrilling new level of cool. Made with color sourced from plants, the delicious strawberry taste of Popping Bubbles pairs perfectly with the vibrant fruit flavors in Dunkin’ iced drinks like new Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers or Lemonade. All Popping Bubbles beverages are served with a stylish new pink and orange wide paper straw created specifically for the full bubble-up experience.

To celebrate the launch of Popping Bubbles, Dunkin’ has created a playful instant win online game that is bursting with fun and chances to win Dunkin’ gift cards and other exciting prizes. From July 2 through July 31, fans can experience Strawberry Popping Bubbles virtually every day using their finger to choose a bubble to “pop” on their screen to reveal if they’re an instant winner of one of thousands of Dunkin’ gift cards available. Fans can also win the chance to choose from other prizes including giant bubbles kits, inflatable pool rafts, and more. One grand prize winner will have the chance to “Break the Bubble” with a $5,000 cash prize they could put toward a future vacation. Follow Dunkin’ on Instagram, where the link to play and win will be popping up soon.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’, “As the destination for flavorful beverages to keep folks running all season long, we’re kicking off summer with something extra fun by offering our guests Strawberry Popping Bubbles. With an exciting explosion of strawberry flavor, Popping Bubbles are a new way to make favorite Dunkin’ iced or frozen drinks even cooler.”

For another way to capture the fun that lifts spirits this time of year, Dunkin’ is continuing to serve a pair of sweet summer menu choices, Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Both are available now at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time.