Dunkin’ Adds Salted Caramel Cold Foam for Limited Time

For a limited time, Dunkin’s original classic, Sweet Cold Foam, is joined by new Salted Caramel Cold Foam to give guests a sweet-and-salty way to top their premium cold brew.

Each Cold Brew Cold Foam drink is served with a sip lid that allows for the cold foam to gradually blend into the cold brew as you drink it, creating the perfect sipping experience.

New Salted Caramel Cold Foam is smooth, creamy, and velvety in texture, with caramel flavor notes and hints of salt that create an indulgent salted caramel profile. The perfect sweet & salty complement to bold, ultra-smooth cold brew.

Since Salted Caramel Cold Foam is here for a limited time, be sure to run to your favorite Dunkin’ – the new home of Sweet Cold Foam – to try it soon.