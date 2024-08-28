Dunkin’ is bringing unbeatable value and new flavors to guests this fall with an exciting lineup headlined by the debut of a new $6 Meal Deal, an offering that not only delivers on value but also packs a punch in its satiating size. The limited-time deal features a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, Hash Browns, and a Medium Coffee. Dunkin’ also unveils the Dunkalatte,the brand’s first-ever coffee milk latte. Alongside these new offerings, the brandcelebrates the return of beloved fall favorites, including the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Donut, Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon and more. These seasonal offerings are now available nationwide for a limited time. Read on for more!

What’s for Breakfast? The $6 Meal Deal!

For over 74 years, Dunkin’ has fueled America’s mornings, and this fall, the brand continues that tradition with its $6 Meal Deal. This isn’t just a meal—it’s a big deal for breakfast lovers, offering a hearty Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns, and a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee (14-24 ounces) for $6*. Available for a limited time, this offer gives another reason for guests to run on Dunkin’ in the morning.



Meet the Dunkalatte – The Dunkin’ Way to Latte

This isn’t just any latte — it’s the Dunkalatte. Sweet, creamy, and unlike anything else, this coffee milk latte combines Dunkin’s rich espresso with a secret ingredient: coffee milk, inspired by Rhode Island’s official beverage. The coffee milk is made with whole milk and Dunkin’s very own coffee extract. The result? An ultra-smooth drink that sips like a latte and tastes like a melty milkshake. There’s creamy coffee… and then there’s the Dunkalatte.

More Dunkalatte excitement is brewing, so fans should keep an eye out for what Dunkin’ has in store next.

Spiced, Iced and Everything Pumpkin

Fall wouldn’t be complete without the return of Dunkin’s iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte. This seasonal fan-favorite, hot or iced, is crafted with rich espresso and milk, paired with sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, warm fall spices, and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

New this year, Dunkin’ adds the Almond Spice Coffee to its lineup—featuring Dunkin’ Original Blend of iced or hot coffee with sweet pumpkin and toasted almond flavors and almond milk.

Guests can pair these autumn sips with the returning Pumpkin Bakery collection, featuring the Pumpkin Cake Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, all glazed to perfection, and the Pumpkin Muffin, full of rich pumpkin flavor and warm seasonal spices, topped with a drizzle of vanilla-flavored icing. Also making a comeback is the much-requested return of the Apple Cider Donut, a New England classic making its first nationwide return since 2021.

Welcome Back, Familiar Favorites

Alongside these fall additions, Dunkin’ is bringing back more seasonal items:

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich : A fried egg and white cheddar cheese nestled in a flaky croissant. Guests can enjoy Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon on its own or in the Maple Sugar Bacon Wake-Up Wrap.

: A fried egg and white cheddar cheese nestled in a flaky croissant. Guests can enjoy Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon on its own or in the Maple Sugar Bacon Wake-Up Wrap. Loaded Hash Browns: Mouth-watering, crispy hash browns topped with warm cheddar queso and crumbled bacon on top.

Mouth-watering, crispy hash browns topped with warm cheddar queso and crumbled bacon on top. Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf: A slice of banana bread studded with mini chocolate chips, pre-packaged to take on the go.

“This fall, we want to bring our guests the joy of their favorite pumpkin flavors and some delightful surprises. From the hearty $6 Meal Deal to our new Dunkalatte, we’ve put together a lineup that not only celebrates the best of the season but delivers exceptional value with offerings you can only find at Dunkin’,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Marketing at Dunkin’. “Whether guests are craving the classic pumpkin treats, loaded hash browns or trying something new, like our coffee milk latte, the Dunkalatte, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy at Dunkin’ this fall.”

Fall Into More Limited-Time Offers

Dunkin’ Rewards members have even more to love this fall with limited-time offers**, including:

Through 9/12: Enjoy a $2 Green Goddess Wrap with beverage purchase.

Enjoy a $2 Green Goddess Wrap with beverage purchase. 8/27 – 9/2: Satisfy your cravings with a $2 Croissant Stuffer with beverage purchase.

Satisfy your cravings with a $2 Croissant Stuffer with beverage purchase. 9/1 – 10/31: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays.

Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays. 9/10 – 9/16: Indulge with a $1 muffin.

Indulge with a $1 muffin. 9/17 – 9/23: Sip on a $3 Dunkalatte.

Sip on a $3 Dunkalatte. 9/19 – 10/2: Snag a $1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie with beverage purchase.

Snag a $1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie with beverage purchase. 9/24 – 9/30: Get $1 off a half dozen donuts or 25 count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats.

Get $1 off a half dozen donuts or 25 count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats. 9/25: Earn 4X points when ordering fall classics, including the Almond Spice Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Bakery collection, Apple Cider Donut and Loaded Hash Browns.

Earn 4X points when ordering fall classics, including the Almond Spice Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Bakery collection, Apple Cider Donut and Loaded Hash Browns. 9/26: Boosted Members earn 4X points on beverages.

*Excludes espresso and cold brew beverages, seasoned bacon, and loaded hash browns. Offer valid on Bacon, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwiches only. Participation may vary. Limited time offer. Cannot be combined with other offers. Terms apply.

**Limit 1 per member. Additional charges, terms and exclusions may apply. Participation may vary.