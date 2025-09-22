National Coffee Day is almost here, and Dunkin’ is making it sweeter with free coffee for all Dunkin’ Rewards members. On Monday, September 29 members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee, with purchase through the Dunkin’ app*.

To make mornings even brighter, Dunkin’ is teaming up with Hatch, the leader in personalized sleep and wellness technology, to debut a first-of-its-kind coffee alarm and sunrise experience, available exclusively on Hatch+.

Wake Up With Dunkin’

For many, Dunkin’ coffee is the only thing that gets the morning started. Now, Hatch is bringing that same Dunkin’ energy into a new way to rise and shine.

The “Brew and Renew” alarm brings the sounds of Dunkin’ coffee straight to the bedside – beans tumbling, espresso steaming, and the satisfying pour of a fresh cup – all set against ambient, uplifting music. It’s the ultimate morning wake-me-up before a Dunkin’ coffee pick-me-up.

Paired with “Dunkin’ Dawn”, a sunrise experience awash in Dunkin’s signature warm pink-and-orange hues, the result is a wake-up call that’s too good to snooze.

“For more than 75 years, Dunkin’ has been known for brewing a great cup of coffee, and doing it with the speed and convenience people count on us for,” said Jill Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “National Coffee Day is one of our favorite moments of the year to celebrate those who love coffee most. From treating Dunkin’ Rewards members to a free cup of coffee to teaming up with Hatch on a new way to rise and shine, we’re always finding new ways to fuel mornings. This collab brings Dunkin’s energy right into the home, and it’s the kind of wake-up call we can all get behind.”

“Sleep and coffee are the bookends of a great day,” said Erin Merani, VP of Marketing at Hatch. “We’re thrilled to partner with Dunkin’ to bring a latte fun to people’s mornings in a way only Hatch can deliver. We’re all about helping people wake-up gently and joyfully and teaming up with Dunkin’ means mornings get a little more delicious.”

The “Brew and Renew” alarm and “Dunkin’ Dawn” sunrise will be available on Restore 2 and Restore 3 devices with a Hatch+ premium content subscription beginning today, September 22. For $4.99/month or $49.99/year, Hatch+ allows you to enhance your sleep routine with an ever- growing library of premium content, like creative meditations, immersive ASMR, funny bedtime podcasts, quirky sound baths and more, purposefully designed for sleep. A free 30-day trial comes with each Restore.

Guests can set their alarms, because no matter how it’s poured – hot or iced – Dunkin’ is serving a free cup to Rewards members as the perfect way to celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. Those not yet enrolled can join Dunkin’ Rewards for free through the Dunkin’ app or at dunkinrewards.com to start earning points toward free food and drinks, unlock exclusive deals and order ahead.

