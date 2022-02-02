Dunkin' Brings back Fan-Favorite Treats for Valentine's Day

Dunkin’ is bringing back beloved fan favorites just in time for Valentine’s Day with the Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Chose heart-shaped donuts, a rich Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte, the dreamiest Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher and a special DD Perks offer. The items are available through February 22.

Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte – rich espresso latte with a decadent mocha swirl, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder

Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher – made with B vitamins and energy from green tea, featuring strawberry dragonfruit flavor and rich coconut milk

Brownie Batter Donut – heart-shaped donut, chocolate frosted, bursting with brownie batter filling and topped with Valentine’s Day sprinkles

Cupid’s Choice Donut – heart-shaped donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme, frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and topped with Valentine’s Day sprinkles

DD Perks – members will be able to share the love with family and friends all Valentine’s Day weekend. From Friday, 2/11 through Sunday, 2/13, earn 3X points on all Donuts & MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats.