Dunkin' Brings Back Iced Coffee Day to Benefit its Foundation

As temperatures rise, Dunkin’ is giving guests an extra reason for getting their iced coffee fix this May! America’s favorite coffee chain today announced the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Tuesday, May 23. On this special day, guests can make their coffee run count, as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, created to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, is dedicated to making a difference. With 100 percent of funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day going towards local children’s hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help these hospitals expand their impact, bolstered by the support of the Foundation.

“Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That’s why the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need,” says Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “Guests who purchase an iced coffee on May 23 will be sipping with a purpose and supporting kids in their own communities. We look forward to helping our guests bring a little extra joy with America’s hardest working iced coffee!”



To remind iced coffee fans to get a cup of good karma on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, the brand will illuminate the night sky in select cities with Dunkin’s signature pink and orange hues on Monday, May 22. Iconic landmarks from coast to coast will showcase the Dunkin’ colors, reminding guests to make their coffee count on May 23.

Moreover, in select cities, guests will be in for a delightful surprise as Dunkin’ welcomes some friendly faces into the restaurant to lend a hand at their local registers on May 23, taking their iced coffee order with a smile.

In 2022, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which was granted to 93 local children’s hospitals across the country. These grants funded child life programming that ranged from art, music and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps. These camps provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families. Funds also supported interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists and more.