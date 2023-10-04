Dunkin’ Celebrating World Teachers’ Day on October 5 with Free Coffee

The school year is in full swing, which means educators everywhere are working hard to keep their classrooms runnin’. For the teachers who wake up at dawn, the principals working late nights, and the dedicated staff members making an impact every day- we see you and want to thank you with a much-deserved coffee break.

Dunkin’ is celebrating World Teachers’ Day on October 5 by treating all educators – from pre-school teachers to college professors – to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, no purchase required.

With Dunkin’s Fall menu, teachers and educators can spice up their free coffee order with an iconic autumn flavor, pumpkin. Available hot or iced, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Swirl is even more satisfying than a perfectly sharpened pencil.