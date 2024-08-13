Calling all gamers, Dunkin’ is officially entering the world of Fortnite! We’ve partnered with Dunkin’Tern and Twitch Streamer SypherPK and Twitch Rivals to bring SPARKD’ Energy by Dunkin’ to your favorite gaming console. Now, Dunkin’ loving gamers can enjoy SPARKD’ Energy virtually with SPARKD’ Energy Mini Games, a bespoke Fortnite map dropping this Thursday, August 15th at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST on twitch.tv/TwitchRivals.

As part of his summer Dunkin’Tern intern project, SPARKD’ Energy Mini Games was created by SypherPK and Oni Studios to bring a new kind of energy to Fortnite! The Fortnite map has everything you’d expect from us with some added bursts of fun. Just as SPARKD’ Energy gives you the fuel you need to power through the day in the real world, the mini games come equipped with SPARKD’ Energy Speed Ups designed to help players move quicker through the map.

This Thursday, August 15th, tune in to twitch.tv/TwitchRivals for an exciting streaming event* brought to you by SPARKD’ Energy, Twitch Rivals and SypherPK. Featuring three custom-made game modes, we’re going to divide 32 players into 8 teams of 4 players each and drop them into SypherPK’s custom creator island to compete in a wide variety of creative challenges. Prize pool: $25,000.

But wait, it gets better! You don’t have to wait until this Thursday to play SPARKD’ Energy Mini Games. Head over to the Dunkin’ mobile app and use promo code INTERNSYPHER to unlock a free medium SPARKD’ Energy and early access to the Fortnite island code. Once you receive, simply search for the map by entering the code in Fortnite Discover and let the SPARKD’ Energy Mini Games begin!

Fuel up before you head into the Battle Bus with one of our SPARKD’ Energy beverages. Available in flavors like Berry Burst, Peach Sunshine and Tornado Twist, these iced sips are made with vitamins, minerals, and a kick of caffeine for a revitalizing burst of energy.

*This is not created, sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.