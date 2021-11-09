Dunkin', Frankford Candy Launch Hot Chocolate Bombs

Dunkin’ and Frankford Candy, a leader in the licensed confections and gifts industry, are teaming up this holiday season to bring two of Dunkin’s most popular hot chocolate flavors to the local candy aisle. The new Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb and the Dunkin’ Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb are rolling out beginning this month and will be available nationwide for a limited time at select retailers and online.

Available in two mouth-watering flavors, these hot chocolate bombs are sure to add delicious excitement to every holiday celebration. The Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb features a Belgian milk chocolate exterior, while the Dunkin’ Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb features a mint-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior. Both contain mini marshmallows inside. Just place the “bomb” in a mug, pour six ounces of hot milk over it and watch it transform into a rich, creamy, decadent, flavorful hot chocolate holiday treat.

“Hot chocolate has always been a top drink to cozy up with and enjoy on a cold day,” says Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “Because Dunkin’ is a favorite daily destination for hot and cold beverages of all types, including hot chocolates, we’re excited to work with Dunkin’ to give fans a new and surprising way to experience their favorite Dunkin’ hot chocolates and transport them into the holiday spirit at home.”

“Dunkin’ hot chocolate is on everyone’s holiday wish list, and this collaboration with Frankford Candy gives our fans a whole new way to celebrate,” saysT Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’. “These hot chocolate bombs are the perfect way to keep warm and have fun with friends and family this holiday season.”

Both the Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate Bomb and the Dunkin’ Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb are available in a 1.6-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $3.99 at Big Lots, H-E-B, Ross Dress For Less, and Christmas Tree Shops and That!, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

In addition, a 19.2-ounce 12-count multi-pack is available for purchase online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com for a suggested retail price of $55.