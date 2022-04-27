Dunkin' Gets Ready for Warmer Weather with New Vibrant Menu

Dunkin’ is kicking off the warmer months ahead with a brand-new lineup of colorful, refreshing and vibrant flavors to keep go-getters running. Beginning Wednesday, April 27, try exciting and energizing new menu items, like the Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher, Cake Batter Signature Latte, Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese and Cornbread Donut & MUNCHKINS. The below new and returning menu items are designed to help you get more out of every bite and sip, every day.

Get glowing with a brand-new tropical Dunkin’ Refresher hitting menus this season. The NEW Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher features Mango and Pineapple fruit flavors, combined with your choice of Green Tea, Coconutmilk or Lemonade – the perfect hot-weather sip served up chilled to keep you on the go. Dunkin’ Refreshers are also available in Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit flavors.

Everybody knows that America runs on Dunkin’, but when you run as a DD Perks member, it makes life even better. To sweeten your day while trying out the new tropical flavor, download the Dunkin’ app and sign up for DD Perks to enjoy one free medium Dunkin’ Refresher as a new DD Perks member.

After years of Dunkin’ devotees “hacking” the menu to create their own version of Cake Batter flavor, Dunkin’s celebrating warmer days ahead by finally putting Cake Batter on the menu – no DIY required. The NEW Cake Batter Signature Latte is a delectable party in a cup (sprinkles included). The iced latte combines rich, smooth espresso with spoon-licking-good cake batter flavor and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and rainbow sprinkles. Developed by Dunkin’s team of trail-blazing culinary geniuses, this limited-time celebratory sip features bakery notes of sweet vanilla frosting to cake on the summer.

With warmer weather on the horizon comes the return of two fan-favorite Dunkin’ brews designed to keep go-getters runnin’, no matter the temperature.

Butter Pecan Iced Coffee: Back by popular demand, guests can enjoy the tasty flavors of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream combined with our Original Blend Iced Coffee. The Butter Pecan flavor can also be added to hot coffee, espresso drinks, Frozen Coffee or Frozen Chocolate.

Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee: Part of our Limited Batch series, this bright and balanced medium roast is back to keep you cool this season. Featuring a blend of beans sourced from Kenya and Latin America, this smooth and full-bodied coffee includes notes of cocoa and toasted nuts.

For the perfect pairings with the above sips, we’re introducing two brand-new food items to the menu developed around more of the delicious ingredients and vibrant new flavors our guests love, including tomato pesto perfection and sweet & savory cornbread. Now guests have even more of a reason to visit Dunkin’ any time of the day to get more out of every moment.

NEW Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese: Served hot, this seasonal sandwich features oven-roasted tomatoes, a vibrant, nut-free pesto spread and melted white cheddar cheese between slices of Dunkin’s toasted authentic sourdough bread, baked from a recipe created especially for Dunkin’ using a sourdough starter.

NEW Cornbread Donut & MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats: Dunkin’ is expanding its bakery case with a new comfort food staple. Cornbread Donut and MUNCHKINS features a unique, sweet & savory corn-cake base glazed for the perfect sweet and savory bite.

“We want our guests to get more out of every day with Dunkin’ in each hand,” says Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “We absolutely love the pairing of our new Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher with the delicious Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese sandwich, and the ability to enjoy a pick-me-up from Dunkin’ at any time of day. The flavors are as bold and bright as the days ahead.”