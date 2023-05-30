Dunkin' to Give Away Free Doughnuts for National Donut Day

America runs on Dunkin’ and this National Donut Day, America runs on free donuts. On Friday, June 2, Dunkin’ die-hards and donut fans can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice, with any beverage purchase.

No More Donut FOMO, Please!

Last year, social media was abuzz the day after National Donut Day, with tweets flowing in from forlorn guests who missed out on their free donut. This year, Dunkin’s sounding the alarm, urging donut fans across America to set their alerts and turn on notifications for the ultimate donut day of the year. Whether it’s the time-honored glazed donut, the irresistible creamy Boston Kreme or a delightful Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, every guest has a deliciously compelling reason to nab their free donut at Dunkin’ this time around.



To make the most of the holiday, guests can pair a classic donut from Dunkin’ with their favorite drink, from the adored Butter Pecan Iced Coffee to a full-bodied Cold Brew. Whatever donut-drink combo guests go for, there’s no incorrect way to celebrate National Donut Day – as long as it involves a free donut!

“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” says Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”

At Dunkin’, Every Day is Donut Day!

Founded in 1950 in Quincy, Mass., Dunkin’ has been renowned for two things: premium coffee and donuts. At inception, most donut shops offered four donut varieties. The original Dunkin’ location raised the stakes with 52 varieties, one for each week of the year, including nostalgic treats like Creme Filled Coffee Rolls, Tarts and Filled Lemonaires. While Dunkin’s menu has evolved, all store locations nationwide still use Dunkin’s signature donut recipe, with each donut finished by hand.

Today, Dunkin’ reigns as the largest donut and coffee brand in America, selling more than 2 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats annually – that’s enough to girdle the globe 15 times! Dunkin’s most beloved donut remains the timeless Glazed, closely followed by the Boston Kreme. While its staple classics are available nationwide, Dunkin’ customizes its specialty assortment for regional tastes and preferences.

The countdown is on – guests shouldn’t forget to grab their free donut at Dunkin’ on June 2.