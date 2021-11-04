Dunkin' to Give Military Members Free Doughnuts on Veterans Day

Dunkin' is giving all veterans and active military a small thanks for a huge service by offering a free donut of their choice on Thursday, November 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand’s continuous commitment to supporting the U.S. armed forces. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas. Through this program, Dunkin’ sends a case of coffee to deployed troops each week, based on recommendations from friends, family members, or the troops themselves. Since 2003, the brand has sent over 240 pounds of coffee to active military members each week. Additionally, Dunkin’ has 41 military locations on bases around the world.