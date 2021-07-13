Dunkin’ to Host Live Social Event Series

Dunkin’ and its franchisees have always recognized that the restaurant team members are the true stars of the brand. Now, with franchisees across the country looking to hire up to 20,000 new employees at their locations, the brand will shine the spotlight on some franchisee team members as they share details of their life behind the counter at Dunkin’ restaurants. In a series of live social media events kicked off by Maria Menounos, former Dunkin’ team member and host of ‘Better Together with Maria Menounos,’ celebrities will interview team members to learn about what makes working at a Dunkin’ restaurant fun and rewarding, and give viewers the chance to win Dunkin’ themed prizes.

The series will kick off on Wednesday, July 14 at 6 PM ET on Maria Menounos’ Instagram channel. Additional live events are scheduled for later this summer, and fans can follow along on Dunkin’s social channels to be among the first to discover other celebrity hosts. Each celebrity will be paired with a team member for an interview and a demonstration of how they keep America running, including making and serving Dunkin’s signature beverages and baked goods.

During each live event, viewers will have the chance to win four grand prizes including an exclusive Dunkin’ backpack filled with Dunkin’ merch and accessories*. Viewers will also learn more about career opportunities at participating Dunkin’ franchised restaurants and information regarding visiting local Dunkin’ locations to submit an application.

According to Stephanie Lilak, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer at Dunkin'​, “As America continues to reopen and Dunkin’ franchisees open their doors to new employees who embody the brand’s core values, we wanted to find a uniquely Dunkin’ way to provide a glimpse at life behind the counter and what team members enjoy most about their jobs. We are excited to partner with celebrities who have an authentic love for our brand to help us show why Dunkin’ restaurants offer a great opportunity to learn skills in a welcoming environment where people feel appreciated and rewarded.”

From front-counter positions to restaurant management, job opportunities at Dunkin’ franchises provide unique benefits and the chance to develop core skills, which can be the foundation for professional growth. These opportunities also allow for working alongside extraordinary people as part of a brand that is an essential part of the local communities it serves. With more than 90% of Dunkin’ stores staying open during the pandemic, the brand has remained committed to strict safety standards for guests, franchisees, and their restaurant employees.

Anyone interested in working at a Dunkin’ restaurant can search for opportunities at participating franchises on the Dunkin’ Careers page at dunkindonuts.com/careers, or they can visit a local restaurant and apply in person. All Dunkin’ restaurants are independently owned and operated by franchisees, independent business owners solely responsible for their own employees and hiring practices, who set their own wage and benefit programs that can vary among franchisees.