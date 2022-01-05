Dunkin' Introduces $2 Winter Blend to Start New Year

Running into the new year after a busy holiday season isn’t always easy, but Dunkin’ is ready to help guests recharge with bold new offerings that help them reclaim their day. Today, the brand introduced an all-new seasonal menu with flavors to invigorate guests in the new year, featuring Winter Blend Coffee, Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte, Omelet Bites, Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis and a Stroopwafel Donut.

As the world returns to the daily grind, guests can count on Dunkin’s new hot and cold winter beverages to refuel and awaken the senses with every cup:

Winter Blend Coffee: The newest addition to Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, Winter Blend Coffee is skating into Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide this month. The full-bodied, smooth medium roast boasts notes of gingersnap and is available hot or iced. Featuring beans sourced from coffee regions in Brazil and Sumatra, Winter Blend Coffee is a vibrant option for guests looking for a pick-me-up this season.

Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte: Dunkin’s newest latte creation blends rich, handcrafted espresso with creamy oatmilk and Brown Sugar Cookie flavor to create a comforting sip. Highlighting notes of brown sugar, toasted oats and baked cookies, the Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte is a deliciously crafted cold sip that warms the soul.

To help every guest put the win in winter, Dunkin’ is serving $2 medium hot or iced Winter Blend Coffee, beginning today, Jan. 5, and continuing through Feb. 1. Additionally, for another wonderful wintertime offer, Dunkin’ guests who join the DD Perks® loyalty program can get one free medium hot or iced coffee when they sign-up online or on the Dunkin’ app today through Feb. 22.

Not a morning person? Dunkin’s new food lineup gives guests another reason to wake up and get going. The brand’s culinary minds continue to innovate by putting a Dunkin’ spin on classic breakfast favorites, including:

Omelet Bites: Dunkin’s new Omelet Bites are an unbeatable breakfast to help guests get their morning crackin’. Served with two per order in a convenient portable tray, these protein-packed, sous vide egg bites are available in two crave-worthy varieties: Bacon & Cheddar (17 grams of protein per order) and Egg White & Veggie, made with tomato, spinach and a four-cheese blend (13 grams of protein per order). And for an “eggstra” special offer, DD Perks® members will get a free beverage reward when they purchase either Omelet Bites variety between Jan. 5-11.

Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis: The newest flavor of Dunkin’s popular bite-sized stuffed bagel minis is a savory onion bagel filled with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions. Served warm with two per order, stuffed bagel minis are the perfect bites to kick off the day or enjoy as a snack for those on the go.

Stroopwafel Donut: The new Stroopwafel Donut features Dunkin’s beloved chocolate frosted donut topped with a mini Stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies. Bursting with flavor, the mini Stroopwafel cookie can also be dunked into a Dunkin’ beverage, like the new Winter Blend Coffee, to create a delightful pairing.

"Heading into the coldest winter months, we wanted to bring new flavor and excitement to one of America’s favorite daily rituals – breakfast at Dunkin’,” says Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’. “With our new winter menu, guests can kickstart their new year and discover a new way to breakfast at Dunkin’ with our new Winter Blend Coffee and protein-packed Omelet Bites.”