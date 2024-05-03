As summer nears, Dunkin’ is making a splash with the introduction of its Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, a vibrant drink that’s ready to become this season’s go-to beverage. Capturing the taste of summer, this sip joins over seven innovative menu items, notably a much-anticipated Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee and Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte, along with a Watermelon Burst Donut and the premiere of the Green Goddess Wrap. These additions highlight Dunkin’s culinary creativity and are available for a limited time, promising a flavorful experience to keep guests fueled all season long.

Refreshing Summer Sips

Nothing complements sunnier days better than an iced Dunkin’ drink in hand. Guests can enjoy the latest addition to the Dunkin’ Refresher lineup: the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, available with Green Tea or Lemonade. Dunkin’ also announced the return of Lemonade, which will now be a permanent offering.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the new Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher and the rest of the Dunkin’ Refresher line-up (Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple) for $3 in May and June!

A “Drinkable” Twist on Donuts

Where dunking a donut into coffee has long been a tradition, Dunkin’ is elevating this ritual just in time for National Donut Day on June 7. The all-new Donut Swirl is a delicious addition to any coffee or espresso beverage – bringing notes of vanilla frosting, pastry and donut sugar into every sip – and it’s featured in two new drinks: Blueberry Donut Coffee and Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte. The modern twist on the classic pairing will surely delight customers as National Donut Day draws near, with more announcements on the horizon.

All Day Delights

Dunkin’ keeps America runnin’ from morning coffee to late afternoon treats. This season’s food offerings to complement the new sips include:

The all-new Green Goddess Wrap boasts a satisfying mix of egg whites, farro, sundried tomatoes, spinach, feta, and green goddess dressing, all wrapped in a verdant green lavash. Between May 15-31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the new Green Goddess Wrap for $3.

The essence of summer is captured in the Dunkin’ bakery case with the new Watermelon Burst Donut,filled with watermelon-flavored jelly and coated in sweet red sugar.

The new Chocolate Chunk Cookie caters to both sweet and savory tastes, combining flavorful chunks and morsels of chocolate, pretzel bits and savory brown butter notes, baked to perfection and pre-packaged to enjoy on-the-go.

“Summer is a time for discovery and delight, and at Dunkin’, we’re embracing that spirit with our vibrant new menu,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’. “We’ve turned familiar favorites into innovative drinks and added exciting new food items to our menu, making sure our customers have what they need to power through their day. Whether it’s a delicious Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee on a sunny morning or a Kiwi Watermelon Refresher after a long day, we’re here to energize every moment, serving as the perfect sidekick for warmer weather adventures.”

Dunkin’ Turns Up Appreciation for Moms

This Mother’s Day, Dunkin’ is showing appreciation for moms with a special Dunkin’ Rewards offer. On May 11 and 12, Rewards members will earn 3x points on orders of half dozen or dozen donuts, and 25 or 50 count Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats.

And finally, to keep celebrating the ones who keep families running, Dunkin’ is dropping special merch. Moms love a good quote, whether it’s on social media, on a bumper sticker, or a rustic sign – if it has a quote, mom will love it. Just before the holiday, Dunkin’ will release a limited-edition collection of themed bumper stickers. The collection launches on ShopDunkin.com at 12 p.m. EST on May 3, perfect for those moms who want to tell everyone they power their daily routine with Dunkin’.

As Dunkin’ gears up for National Donut Day on June 7 and the brand’s annual Iced Coffee Day on June 20, exciting updates are brewing. Customers are encouraged to subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog and follow along on social media platforms (Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook) to catch all the fun.