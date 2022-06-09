The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Raises $1.8 Million for Local Hospitals

This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation called on America to sip from their hearts on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day to help bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. On Thursday, Dunkin’ announced that $1.8 million will be donated to the foundation to support its mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.

As part of the program last month, Dunkin’ invited guests to have their iced coffee work double duty to both fuel their day and support kids battling illness. On May 25, participating Dunkin’ restaurants donated $1 from every iced coffee purchased to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees across the country, 100 percent of the funds raised will be granted locally to children’s hospitals in their respective communities.

This June, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will award over 85 local grants stemming from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day to local children’s hospitals to support the initiatives that help bring joy to patients. Throughout the country, grant funding will help enhance child life programming spanning from art, music and integrated therapy programs to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps that provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families.

Funds will also support interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, hosting celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists and more. Difficult or unexpected events like surgery, illness, and hospitalization can be challenging for kids to process. These programs help to normalize the hospital experience and provide comfort and support needed for recovery.

“When children are faced with extreme hardship like battling a severe illness, it robs them of the joys of childhood. It was amazing to see the outpouring of support from our guests to help make a difference for these kids,” says Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “As Dunkin’ franchisees, it is so important for us to give back to the communities we serve and show them we are here to keep them running beyond their daily Dunkin’ run. We are thrilled to support our local hospital partners throughout the country and help them create joyful experiences that allow their patients to still be kids.”

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2021, the Foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness.