The holidays are headed to Dunkin’ with an array of new and returning delights. Beginning November 1, America’s largest donut and coffee brand is unveiling a lineup of seasonal offerings that are sure to make spirits bright. From an all-new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte and Dunkin’s first-ever Almond Croissant to the Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl that’s sure to fuel busy days ahead, there’s plenty to celebrate. And that’s not all—there’s more in store with a new ShopDunkin.com merch drop on November 1 and the return of Free Donut Wednesdays on November 6.

Getting in the Holiday Spirit with Dunkin’

This season, Dunkin’ introduces its Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, available hot or iced. The new latte boasts rich espresso blended with whole milk and notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond. It’s finished with a swirl of whipped cream, drizzle of caramel and cookie butter crumbles for a sweet crunch. Paired perfectly with the new Almond Croissant—a flaky, all-butter croissant filled with sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds—these treats are ready to become holiday favorites.

The brand also debuts a hearty and satisfying Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl, made to keep guests fueled for the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Building on last year’s success of Loaded Hash Browns, this bowl features crisp hash browns with a blend of tender shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and seasonings, all topped with a drizzle of cheddar queso.

Holiday Bestsellers Return

Back by popular demand, Dunkin’s Cookie Butter Cold Brew returns for its third year after selling out in previous years. This limited-time offering features ultra-smooth cold brew layered with indulgent notes of brown-sugar cookie, topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkling of cookie butter crumbles. Complementing the cold brew is the beloved Cookie Butter Donut, a classic yeast shell filled with brown-sugar cookie butter buttercreme, topped with maple-flavored icing and cookie butter crumbles.

Also, it wouldn’t be the holidays without the return of Dunkin’s iconic seasonal duo: the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. Expanding on the latter’s popular flavor, Dunkin’ is also introducing a White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, offering notes of both white chocolate and toasted hazelnut blended with cream and Dunkin’ Original Blend iced or hot coffee.

“At Dunkin’, we believe the holidays are all about bringing people together through moments of joy—and what better way to do that than with our new seasonal menu featuring our Holiday Cookie Signature Latte and Almond Croissant, alongside fan-favorite flavors like Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, and Cookie Butter Cold Brew,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’. “This year, our Donut Dozens and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats come in charming, holiday-themed boxes, making it easier than ever to share the joy of Dunkin’ with friends and family all season long.”

Holiday Cheer on the Go

As guests indulge in Dunkin’s festive new menu, they’ll notice the holiday spirit extends beyond the flavors to the packaging itself, adorned with a new limited-edition design that’s inspired by gingerbread houses of holidays’ past. Every detail is designed to bring a smile–from fluffy frosting-like snow drifts to snowmen crafted from MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats and sweet ornaments. The true star is the limited-edition MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats box, reimagined to look like a charming gingerbread house—or better yet, a donutbread house! Whether treating oneself or sharing with friends and families, these delightful designs let guests carry the holiday cheer wherever they go.

Shop Cozy with Limited-Time Holiday Merch

Bringing even more holiday magic, Dunkin’ is introducing a merch drop that captures the whimsical charm of the new holiday cups and donut boxes. Launching November 1 at 12 p.m. ET on ShopDunkin.com, the collection features an array of cozy items perfect for coffee runs and beyond, available while supplies last. The line-up includes festive Pajamas for adults ($42) and kids ($34), Beanies ($22), Cozy Socks ($16) and Mini Donut Tote Bags ($20), all designed with the same delightful motifs found on the holiday packaging. Whether adding head-to-toe flair to holiday traditions or searching for the perfect gift for those who love runnin’ on Dunkin’, these goodies sprinkle extra joy into any celebration.

The brand adds extra sparkle to the season by introducing a dazzling new Dunkin’ Bling Cup ($24.99), a standout item from the brand’s 2024 Super Bowl LVIII ad. This eye-catching tumbler will roll out in select Dunkin’ stores beginning in early November and will be available in limited quantities on ShopDunkin.com on November 1.

Bringing Joy to Those Who Need It Most

From November 1 through November 30, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Give Joy to Kids fundraiser returns, offering guests a chance to make a difference this holiday season. With every $1 donation at participating Dunkin’ locations, guests will receive a coupon for a $1 Medium Hot Coffee. Every donation helps fund the Foundation’s impact programs that bring joy to kids facing hunger or illness. Initiatives include Dunkin’ Prom, which creates memorable events for teen patients who may miss their school prom event due to illness, allowing them to celebrate this special milestone, and Connecting Joy, a program bringing gaming experiences to hospital patients. Through these efforts, the Foundation aims to brighten the lives of kids who need it most.

New Deal Drops and Free Donut Wednesdays

Kicking off November 6, Dunkin’ is spreading midweek holiday cheer with the return of Free Donut Wednesdays! From November 6 through December 25, Dunkin’ Rewards members can unlock a free classic donut with any beverage purchase each Wednesday*.

Plus, now through December 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy new offers each week, all available exclusively in the Dunkin’ app:



10/29 – 11/4: $2 Snackin’ Bacon

11/5 – 11/11: $3 Medium Cold Brew

11/12 – 11/18: $2 All-New Almond Croissant

11/19 – 11/25: $3 Hash Brown Brisket Scramble

11/26 – 12/2: Buy one Wake-Up Wrap, get a second wrap for $1

12/3 – 12/9: $3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte

12/10 – 12/16: $1 off order of 25-count MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats or Half-Dozen Donuts

12/17 – 12/23: $2 Medium Hot Chocolate

12/24 – 12/30: $2 order of 10-count MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats

Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

To stay up to date with what Dunkin’ is brewing up next for the holidays, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Limit 1 per member per Wednesday. Exclusions, additional charges and terms may apply. Participation may vary. Limited time offer.

**Excludes espresso and cold brew beverages, seasoned bacon, and loaded hash browns. Offer valid on Bacon, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwiches only. Participation may vary. Limited time offer. Cannot be combined with other offers. Terms apply.