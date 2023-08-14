Dunkin’ Launches Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas

Dunkin’ announced its new Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas, marking further expansion into the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage market. Starting in late August, Dunkin’ Spiked will be available in grocery and package stores across 12 states, promising year-round enjoyment day or night.

“We knew we had the opportunity to create something special when we saw the positive response to our previous seasonal collaborations for Dunkin’-inspired beers. The growing appetite for adult beverages inspired us to put a twist on our customers’ favorite Dunkin’ Iced Coffee, Iced Tea and Refresher flavors,” says Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’. “Dunkin’ Spiked is perfect for day or night enjoyment and comes in eight distinct flavors, available in grocery and package stores later this month. This new line of ready-to-drink adult beverages elevates Dunkin’s offerings, and we know our 21+ fans will love every sip.”

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffee has an ABV of 6 percent, drawing inspiration from the brand’s iconic coffee flavors. Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Tea, the brand’s first venture into the hard tea category, has an ABV of 5 percent and offers four signature flavors.

The four Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees varieties include:

Dunkin’ Spiked Original Iced Coffee – Rich & satisfying with the classic Dunkin’ coffee flavor

Dunkin’ Spiked Caramel Iced Coffee – Vibrant & smooth with sweet and delicious caramel flavor

Dunkin’ Spiked Mocha Iced Coffee – Bold, chocolatey and approachably decadent

Dunkin’ Spiked Vanilla Iced Coffee – Creamy, smooth and delightfully sweet

These can be purchased as:

A 12-can mix pack (three 12 oz. cans of each flavor)

Four-pack of 12 oz. Original Spiked Iced Coffee cans

Single 19.2 oz. Original Spiked Iced Coffee cans

The four Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas varieties include:

Dunkin’ Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea – Made with black tea and refreshingly sweet with a bright citrus finish, with a twist of lemon flavor

Dunkin’ Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea – Thirst quenching & perfectly balanced with half black tea and half lemonade

Dunkin’ Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher – Made with green tea and slightly sweet with bright and exotic fruit flavor

Dunkin’ Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher – Also made with green tea, with a tropical fruit flavor twist

These can be purchased as:

A 12-can mix pack (three 12 oz. cans of each flavor)

Six-pack of 12 oz. Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea cans

Single 19.2 oz. Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea cans

Consumers can find the Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas in grocery and package stores starting late August, while the Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will debut in early September. These beverages will be available in retailers across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont. To locate nearby stores, consumers can use the product finder on www.dunkinspiked.com. Notably, the Dunkin’ Spiked line of products will not be available at Dunkin’ restaurant locations.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’ Spiked, visit DunkinSpiked.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ newsroom to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com.