Dunkin' to Match up to $1M in Donations to Feeding America

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is doubling its impact this Giving Tuesday by announcing it will match up to $1 million in donations to Feeding America to help bring relief to children and families facing hunger. In 2021, one in 8 children were living in food insecure households. On Giving Tuesday, donors can give a “double shot” of support to Feeding America with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s commitment to match up to $1 million in donations from November 28 to November 30.

Every $1 donated to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, helps provide at least 10 meals to families in need. Together with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, everyone can make a donation and double their impact by visiting www.feedingamerica.org.

This $1 million match follows a $500,000 grant made by the Foundation earlier this year in support of the OrderAhead program, an online grocery ordering system launched by Feeding America, thus furthering the Foundation’s long standing commitment to fight childhood hunger.

“Hunger impacts countless children in our communities, and a child should never have to go to bed hungry or not know when or where their next meal will come. When a child faces hunger, it prevents them from leading a healthy and happy life,” says April McGonnigal, Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “Grocery costs are increasing across America and so are the needs at local food banks. The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is honored to lend our support in the fight to end childhood hunger and hope that our commitment on Giving Tuesday will encourage others to give generously.”

Since 2015, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted nearly $10 million to over 1,200 hunger-relief organizations. Of that, $5.7 million has directly supported childhood hunger-relief efforts at Feeding America. As part of its continued support of Feeding America, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, alongside its Dunkin’ franchisees, brand employees and crew members, volunteer at food banks across the country throughout the year. Over the last 9 years, Dunkin’ franchisees and team members have volunteered more than 30,000 hours of their time to support local hunger-relief organizations.