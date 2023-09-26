Dunkin' to Offer Custom Bracelets in Partnership with Little Words Project

In celebration of National Coffee Day on September 29, Dunkin’ is brewing up something special for coffee lovers everywhere. Not only can Dunkin’ Rewards members enjoy a free coffee with purchase on the day, but brand fans can also wear their Dunkin’ love on their sleeve with an all-new collection of bracelets from Little Words Project.

The Little Words Project x Dunkin’ collaboration will drop on National Coffee Day with four bracelets adorned with phrases that epitomize fans’ love for all things Dunkin’. From “Iced Coffee” and “Cafecito Time” to “Eat the Donut” and “Get Sip Done,” each bracelet is a wearable testament to Dunkin’s promise of keeping fans powered through the day, along with Little Words Project’s commitment to spreading kindness.

Founded on the principles of uplifting its wearers and bringing joy, the Little Words Project mission resonates deeply with the spirit of Dunkin’. “National Coffee Day is an opportunity to give back to our loyal guests – whether that’s by treating our Dunkin’ Rewards members to a free coffee or by unveiling a unique collaboration,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “Both Dunkin’ and Little Words Project are committed to bringing joy into people’s lives, making this partnership a natural fit.”



Bracelets will be available on September 29, 8 a.m. EST at littlewordsproject.com for $30 each. Bracelets will be limited, so fans are encouraged to get their favorite styles while supplies last.

“Since founding Little Words Project 10 years ago, my Dunkin’ coffee has fueled the daily grind that building a business requires. I am absolutely honored to be working with a brand as synonymous with joy as Dunkin’. So this National Coffee Day, not only will I be celebrating the drink that gets us all through the day-to-day, but also this absolute pinnacle moment for our brand,” says Adriana Carrig, Founder and CEO of Little Words Project.

Along with the debut of Dunkin’-inspired bracelets, Dunkin’ Rewards members are in for a treat on National Coffee Day with a complimentary medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on September 29. Signing up for Dunkin’ Rewards is easy by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or at dunkinrewards.com. As a member, guests can earn points towards free food and drinks, get access to exclusive deals and order ahead via the app.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.