Dunkin’ Promotes Jill McVicar Nelson to Chief Marketing Officer

Dunkin’ announced that Jill McVicar Nelson has been named Chief Marketing Officer of Dunkin’.

As CMO, Nelson will guide advertising, brand marketing, field marketing, strategic planning, product innovation, commercialization, and digital marketing for the Dunkin’ brand. Nelson will report directly to Scott Murphy, Head of Beverage-Snack Category and President, Dunkin’.

“Jill’s intricate knowledge of the Dunkin’ business and understanding of product trends and consumer behaviors will help us continue to define the brand’s future growth strategy. I look forward to working together to define the next chapter in Dunkin’ history,” says Scott Murphy.

Nelson joined Dunkin’ in 2011 and has experience across multiple brand functions, including finance, pricing, strategy, and marketing. She was a principal architect of the Dunkin’ U.S. 5-year strategic plan – the Blueprint for Growth – which has been the foundation of the business since 2017. Most recently, Jill served as VP of Marketing Strategy where she spearheaded the brand’s innovation strategy to attract the next generation of guests through iced beverages and diverse food offerings. Under her leadership, Dunkin’ launched successful food and beverage platforms like Dunkin’ Refreshers, Cold Brew with Cold Foam, Avocado Toast, Snacking, and more. In this role, Jill also oversaw brand marketing, promotional strategy, and product commercialization.

Prior to joining the Dunkin’ team, Jill began her career in public sector consulting with IBM Global Business Services. She graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy Studies and received an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

“Since the day I started at Dunkin’ more than ten years ago, I have experienced just how special this great American brand is. From the devoted loyalists who drink our coffee every day to the hardworking franchisees who built this brand from the ground up, there is something undeniable about people’s love for Dunkin’,” says Nelson. “I am one of those people and am honored to lead the talented Dunkin’ marketing team in strengthening our position as a leading coffee and beverage brand that will keep America running on Dunkin’ for generations to come.”