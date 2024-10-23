To add even more cozy vibes to the season, we’re bringing our Halloween and Fall beverages to life with a sweet-scented collaboration to light up your home. For the second time this year, Dunkin has teamed up with home fragrance brand Homesick to bring fans two new limited-edition candles that smell as delicious as our seasonal beverages taste.

The new Potion Macchiato Candle and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte Candle are available for purchase on Homesick.com.

Potion Macchiato Candle ($34.95) - Witches beware this candle smells as delicious as the wickedly good macchiato it’s named after. Featuring notes of espresso bean, marshmallow dust, roasted ube and smoked vanilla, the Potion Macchiato Candle will bring warmth and wizardry straight to your home.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte Candle ($34.95) Nothing says Halloween and crisp fall weather like the spicy sweetness of pumpkin spice. This candle will have you craving a Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte with its notes of cinnamon bark, clove, warm espresso beans, pumpkin and caramel.

In addition to these fun new candle scents, it’s not too late to grab the Original Blend Candle ($34.95) and Perfect Combo Car Freshener ($12) on the Homesick.com to enjoy the delicious smells of Dunkin’ coffee in your home or car.

Coffee lovers, grab these specialty candles while they last as the Dunkin’ x Homesick Collection will be available for a limited time only. And, don’t forget to try the wickedly delicious Potion Macchiato and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte at your local Dunkin’ while supplies last.

