If there’s one day that begs for a little extra espresso, it’s New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, Dunkin’ teams up with Sabrina Carpenter, the GRAMMY nominated global superstar behind this year’s chart-topping hit “Espresso,” to introduce “Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso”—a limited-time, handcrafted iced beverage combining Dunkin’s bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oatmilk, shaken to perfection. The result is a deliciously frothy, subtly sweet sip ready to kick off 2025 in style. The launch is celebrated through Dunkin’s playful new ad campaign, Shake That Ess’, starring the espresso expert and bringing Sabrina’s burst of personality and trademark humor into the Dunkin’ cinematic universe.

But that’s not all shaking up at Dunkin’. Also arriving Dec. 31 is a new $5 Meal Deal featuring two tasty Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches and a medium hot coffee (14 oz.) or iced coffee (24 oz.), plus craveworthy items with a sophisticated chocolate twist, like the Lava Cake Signature Latte, Lava Cake Coffee, and the decadent Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut. With Dunkin’s winter menu, there’s something to satisfy every craving as soon as it hits restaurants nationwide on December 31.

Now Debuting: Shake That Ess’

This isn’t just any shaken espresso – it’s Sabrina Carpenter’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’. Freshly hand-shaken behind the counter in a dedicated espresso shaker, the drink brings bold espresso, creamy oatmilk and brown sugar notes in a smooth, frothy sip, ready to energize guests’ daily routine in the new year.

To celebrate, Dunkin’ is debuting its ad campaign, Shake That Ess’, capturing the same fearless energy that took Sabrina Carpenter’s smash hit “Espresso” to the top of the charts this year. Created in partnership with Artists Equity, Ben Affleck’s and Matt Damon’s company, and directed by Dave Meyers, the ad unfolds at a vibrant launch party for Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso. There, Sabrina surveys a lively room filled with an eccentric cast of characters—all enthusiastically shaking their ess’. As the catchy beat of “Espresso” plays in the background, the contagious act of shaking their drinks mirrors the real-life craftsmanship behind the frothy perfection of Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso.

True to her reputation as a trendsetter, Sabrina brings her flair to the party, reacting with charm to the amusing antics of her fellow partygoers. The cheeky spot nods to both the star’s signature boldness and the brand’s playful sense of humor. Together, there’s no better match than Dunkin’ and Sabrina – a collaboration that’s as fun and dynamic as the drink itself. Fans can stay tuned for more footage rolling out on Dunkin’s social channels in the weeks ahead.

“When we first dreamed up Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’, it had to be more than another delicious drink on the menu — we wanted to bring some levity to guests’ everyday coffee order,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “Working with one of America’s most beloved pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter, adds a spirited, fresh energy that perfectly aligns with Dunkin’s love of bold taste and goodnatured fun. Through our new ad campaign, we’re showing guests that their new drink order can be both delicious and a wink at embracing life’s lighter side — exactly what Dunkin’ is all about.”

New Year, New Meal Deal!

Beginning Dec. 31, Dunkin’ welcomes 2025 with a brand-new breakfast value: the $5 Meal Deal. Available morning, midday or night, the offer features not one but two savory WakeUp Wrap sandwiches—each made to order with egg, cheese and a choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or no meat—alongside a medium hot coffee (14 oz.) or iced coffee (24 oz.). At $5, it delivers exceptional value on tasty breakfast menu items, fueling guests through the winter and making every bite and sip count as new routines take shape.

Indulge in Lava Cake Treats and Other Specialties

Dunkin’ also introduces chocolate-rich coffee and bakery items for those seeking winter comfort during the year’s shortest days. Available hot or iced, the Lava Cake Signature Latte combines bold espresso with notes of chocolate lava cake and whole milk, topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and a generous dusting of hot chocolate powder. Alongside it, the new Lava Cake Coffee captures the same rich notes in Dunkin’s Original Blend iced or hot coffee, pairing perfectly with the new, decadent Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut—glazed chocolate cake donut halved and filled with whipped vanillaflavored icing.

The returning Iced Lemon Loaf provides a citrusy counterpoint to brighten things up during the chilliest days of the year. Topped with sweet lemon icing and packaged for on-the-go convenience, it’s a tender, moist crumb, delicious slice of sunshine in the heart of winter.

Building on its holiday favorites, Dunkin’ will continue to offer the flaky, all-butter Almond Croissant—filled with sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds—as well as the hearty Hash Brown Brisket Scramble, layered with tender shredded brisket, smoked cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and a drizzle of cheddar queso.

More Savings for Dunkin’ Rewards Members

From Dec. 31 through Jan. 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can access exclusive offers*,

only in the Dunkin’ app:

Dec. 31 – Jan. 6: $3 Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with beverage

purchase

purchase Jan. 21 – Jan. 27: $3 Hash Brown Brisket Scramble with beverage purchase

Jan. 1 – Jan. 31: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays

Those not yet enrolled in Dunkin’ Rewards can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or

by visiting dunkinrewards.com.

To stay up to date on how Dunkin’ is shakin’ things up in the new year, visit

DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at

news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Limit 1 per member. Additional charges, terms and exclusions may apply. Participation

may vary.