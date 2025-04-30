This May, Dunkin’ is serving main character energy, from craveable new flavors, unbeatable value across the menu, and a star-studded campaign that redefines what it means to be a snack.

To spotlight its $6 Meal Deal, America’s largest coffee and donuts brand is turning everyday Dunkin’ runs into main character moments by teaming up with some of Hollywood’s most snackable meal-worthy stars. The playful video features a cast known as much for their charm as their work: James Marsden, Charles Melton, Tramell Tillman, Gavin Casalegno and Dylan Efron, with a cameo from comedian Zarna Garg. While mid-order, each heartthrob has an epiphany: they’re not just a snack…they’re the whole meal.

A nod to the Dunkin’ deal itself, the $6 Meal Deal offers guests value and satisfying portions, including a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns, and a Medium Hot (14 oz.) or Iced Coffee (24 oz)*. It’s an all-day offering designed for value, taste and convenience – and it’s just one way Dunkin’ is delivering deals across the menu, from a delicious meal to $3 Dunkin’ Refreshers.

Dunkin’ is also introducing new menu items to set the tone for warmer days and seasonal cravings:

• Tropical Guava Dunkin’ Refresher: A vibrant, fruit-flavored sip featuring B vitamins for a refreshing boost of energy. Available with Green Tea, Lemonade or Sparkling Water and for the first time, guests can customize the sweetness of their Refresher. Guests can try Tropical Guava – or other varieties of Refreshers like Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple and Raspberry Watermelon with their choice of Lemonade or Sparkling Water – all-day for $3 for a Medium.

• Pistachio Signature Latte: For those who loved Pistachio Coffee, a fan-favorite flavor returns in a bold new way. Rich espresso meets the nutty, subtly sweet Pistachio Flavor Swirl, finished with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and Waffle Cone Pieces. Available hot or iced.

• Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf: A zesty twist on a classic, this lemon loaf with strawberry cake swirl topped with a strawberry-flavored icing joins in time for peak strawberry season. It’s packaged for on-the-go convenience to ensure a tender, moist crumb with every bite.

These new offerings join the lineup of continuing seasonal favorites that includes the Dunkalatte™, Arctic Cherry Dunkin’ Energy Drink, Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso, Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders, Sweet Black Pepper Bacon and Chicken Bacon Croissant Stuffer.

Dunkin’ Rewards Members Get Even More in May

From May 1 through May 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can access exclusive offers*** in the Dunkin’ app – plus enjoy $3 Dunkin’ Refreshers all month long to keep the good vibes going:

• May 1 – May 15: $2 10-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats

• May 10 – May 11: 3x points on Half Dozen or Dozen Donuts and 25 or 50-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats to celebrate Mother’s Day

• May 16 – May 31: $3 Pretzel Sliders with beverage purchase

• Every Monday in May: Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead in the app

With incredible deals and bold new flavors, Dunkin’ is making May feel a little more main character. Guests stay tuned as the brand gets ready for more excitement ahead of National Donut Day on June 6 and the brand’s annual Iced Coffee Day on June 18.

