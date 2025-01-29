Dunkin’ is rolling out the pink carpet with the long-awaited return of the brand’s Valentine’s Day lineup and a new merch capsule collection (shoppable now on DunkinGear.com) inspired by the offerings.  

Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day Lineup 

Dunkin’ is bringing back two of the most requested limited-time donuts ahead of Valentine’s Day, Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice, launching nationwide Wednesday, January 29. 

  • With it, the bakery case is getting a Valentine’s Day makeover, as classic sprinkle donuts and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats will be adorned in a pink, white and red heart sprinkle blend, while filled donuts (think Boston Kreme and Chocolate Creme) will come in a heart-shape shell.  

Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day capsule collection 

To continue spreading the love this season, Dunkin’ collaborated with New York based artist and muralist Corey Paige Designs to release a limited-edition Valentine’s Day capsule collection featuring five collectable pieces all shoppable now on DunkinGear.com, while supplies last:  

  • Crewnecks ($45) 
  • Hat ($25) 
  • Crew socks ($16)  
  • Heart-shaped Tote ($25) 
  • All items will come with a sticker pack featuring the festive donut designs from the collection. 

Dunkin’ is also releasing a limited line of Pink and Purple Heart Ombre Tumblers ($14.99) available exclusively in stores while supplies last. 

