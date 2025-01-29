Dunkin’ is rolling out the pink carpet with the long-awaited return of the brand’s Valentine’s Day lineup and a new merch capsule collection (shoppable now on DunkinGear.com) inspired by the offerings.

Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day Lineup

Dunkin’ is bringing back two of the most requested limited-time donuts ahead of Valentine’s Day, Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice, launching nationwide Wednesday, January 29.

With it, the bakery case is getting a Valentine’s Day makeover, as classic sprinkle donuts and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats will be adorned in a pink, white and red heart sprinkle blend, while filled donuts (think Boston Kreme and Chocolate Creme) will come in a heart-shape shell.

Dunkin’ Valentine’s Day capsule collection

To continue spreading the love this season, Dunkin’ collaborated with New York based artist and muralist Corey Paige Designs to release a limited-edition Valentine’s Day capsule collection featuring five collectable pieces all shoppable now on DunkinGear.com, while supplies last:

Crewnecks ($45)

Hat ($25)

Crew socks ($16)

Heart-shaped Tote ($25)

All items will come with a sticker pack featuring the festive donut designs from the collection.

Dunkin’ is also releasing a limited line of Pink and Purple Heart Ombre Tumblers ($14.99) available exclusively in stores while supplies last.