Dunkin' Rolls Into Spring with New Iced Lineup

With warmer days on the horizon, Dunkin’ is introducing a fresh lineup of iced beverages to keep guests refreshed and refueled throughout the season. Starting today, April 26, Dunkin’ fans can enjoy the NEW Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, Turtle Signature Latte, and Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee. Butter Pecan, a top-requested flavor swirl for the past decade, makes an exciting comeback with a twist— permanence. Flavor fanatics and loyal guests can rejoice knowing the fan-favorite flavor is a staple menu item from this day forward.

Dunkin’ Refreshers are more than just a drink; they’re the invigorating boost that iced aficionados sip to seize their day. Guests can delight in fun flavors, including the NEW Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher and the popular comeback, Mango Pineapple. Both new flavors and fan-favorite Strawberry Dragonfruit are available with Green Tea, Coconutmilk, or the returning crowd-pleaser, Lemonade.

It’s official—the long-awaited comeback is here. Fans can raise their iced coffee and toast to Butter Pecan’s triumphant return as a permanent menu item at Dunkin’! The irresistible Butter Pecan Swirl, with its indulgent blend of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream flavors, can now be added to hot coffee, iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate. And just when fans thought Butter Pecan couldn't get any better, there’s more:

Butter Pecan Iced Coffee is back! This classic combines Dunkin’ Original Blend Iced Coffee with Butter Pecan Swirl and will keep fans fueled for the longer days ahead.

NEW Turtle Signature Latte, starring Butter Pecan Swirl, harmonizes with Mocha Swirl, smooth espresso and whole milk. Crowned with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy Cocoa Caramel crumbles, this latte is built for Butter Pecan lovers. Dunkin’ go-getters can enjoy it hot or iced as a reward for a job well done.

NEW Butter Pecan Crunch Frozen Coffee is crafted to challenge any afternoon slump. Featuring Frozen Coffee blended with Butter Pecan Swirl and crunchy Cocoa Caramel sprinkles, the striking sip is topped with whipped cream and additional Cocoa Caramel sprinkles.

Guests can complete the unbeatable Butter Pecan ensemble with the NEW Butter Pecan Donut. This bakery sensation features a classic yeast donut shell filled with Butter Pecan flavored buttercreme, topped with vanilla flavored icing and topped with crunchy, sweet butternut topping.

For the truly devoted Butter Pecan fans, follow @dunkindonuts on Twitter and write Dunkin’ a Twitter essay by tagging @dunkindonuts and using the hashtag #ButterPeContest between April 26 to April 28. Share why Butter Pecan’s grand return is the best thing since glazed donuts, and five lucky superfans will win free Butter Pecan drinks for an entire year!*

"There's nothing quite like a cold drink from Dunkin," says Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "Our latest offerings, like the anticipated Butter Pecan Iced Coffee or the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher—a new flavor in one of our fastest-growing beverage categories—are perfect for those who need that extra boost to keep crushing their day."

Dunkin’ unveils two delicious pick-me-ups to keep guests fueled all day long, satisfying both sweet and savory cravings:

NEW Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer: Served warm, this flaky croissant is taken to new heights. It’s filled with ham and Swiss cheese and finished with a sprinkling of shredded cheese.

NEW Iced Lemon Loaf, a delightful addition to the bakery case. This rich lemon cake is topped with sweet lemon icing and served prepackaged to ensure a tender, moist crumb.

From May 1 to May 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy a fresh batch of single-use offers available exclusively in the Dunkin’ Rewards app.

Mondays in May promise to be anything but mundane, as Dunkin’ perks up fans' week with a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with any purchase every Monday in May – the perfect remedy for the Monday blues. And the rewards keep brewing, with members enjoying a variety of offers throughout the month. Members must activate these offers in their app before placing their order.

Indulge in a $2 Medium Signature Latte with any purchase, including the all-new Turtle Signature Latte.

Sip a FREE Medium Iced Coffee with any purchase, perfect for pairing with the much-anticipated Butter Pecan Swirl.

Stay refreshed all day with a FREE Medium Dunkin’ Refresher with any purchase.

Satisfy cravings with a $2 Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer with any beverage purchase.

Power through the day with a free Medium Dunkin’ Midnight Coffee with any purchase.

Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards can get in on the action by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. Upon signing up, they gain access to Member Exclusives deals, secret menu items and start earning points towards free food and drinks.