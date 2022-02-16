Dunkin’ Signs First NIL partnerships

Dunkin’ has signed two powerhouse college athletes, Deja Kelly and Matthew Boling, as founding members of Team Dunkin’—marking Dunkin’s first NCAA name, image and likeness (NIL) partnerships. America runs on Dunkin’, as do many college students, and Dunkin’ understands that being a college athlete takes time, hard work and lots of coffee. Through Team Dunkin’, which will continue to recruit new ‘teammates’ in 2022, the brand intends to support athletes on and off the field and energize a growing roster of students through wins, losses and the daily grind of being a college athlete.

First out of the locker room for Team Dunkin’ is Team Captain Deja Kelly, University of North Carolina sophomore and women’s basketball point guard. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, this Tar Heel got her start at Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas – making Deja a natural fit for Team Dunkin’ early on.

Deja is joined by Track & Field star Matthew Boling, a Junior at the University of Georgia and Houston, Texas native. Beyond Deja and Matthew, Dunkin’ will continue to fill the Team Dunkin’ roster throughout the ‘season’ with collegiate athletes from across the country.

As Team Dunkin’ athletes, Deja and Matthew will be sharing their experiences across social media and enjoying exclusive Team Dunkin’ merch to sport on and off the field. And to make it special for home-team fans, Team Dunkin’ athletes will be honored by having their very own Dunkin’ drinks and food featured at a participating Dunkin’ location in their college town. Additionally, through this partnership with Deja, Dunkin’ has donated $5,000 to the Velle Cares Foundation in association with the “Single Mothers Salute” annual event. Raised by a single mother herself, the Velle Cares Foundation is a cause near and dear to Deja’s heart.

Want to bury a jumper like Deja? Try Deja Kelly’s Drink: a Large Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, French Vanilla Swirl, Whole Milk, Sugar and Less Ice. For fuel, grab her favorite Dunkin’ food, a Toasted Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant. In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, local fans can dunk like Deja with her go-to drink and food, available at the Dunkin’ location at 1509 E Franklin St., from February 18 through February 24, 2022.

Wish you could run like sprint and jumping star Matthew? Channel your inner track and field athlete with his go-to Dunkin’ order: a Small Iced Coffee and Veggie Egg White Wake-Up Wrap without cheese and Glazed MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats. Fellow Georgia Bulldogs and other local fans will be able to run on Dunkin’ exactly as Matthew does when his go-to Dunkin’ order drops at an Athens area location. Stay tuned for more details on when and where to grab Matthew’s very-own order at Dunkin’.