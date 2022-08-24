Dunkin' Signs Licensing Deal for Mexico City

Dunkin’, one of the world’s leading coffee and baked goods brand, today announced a new multi-unit license agreement for significant expansion across Mexico City and the greater metropolitan area. Moussali Group, an experienced restaurant & retail developer and operator, will operate the new restaurants, with the first locations set to open in late 2022.

“We are excited to continue expanding Dunkin’s footprint in Latin America with our entry into Mexico City and the surrounding region,” says John Varughese, Chief Operating Officer of International for Inspire Brands. “Dunkin’ is a strong fit for the Mexico market with runway for additional growth throughout the country. We look forward to working alongside Moussali Group, whose proven track record of successfully launching and scaling brands will help fuel the brand’s growth throughout the region.”

The new Dunkin’ locations will offer a wide range of hot and iced coffees, espresso-based beverages, hand-finished donuts, muffins, and savory baked goods, served in a convenient format and at a great value. Restaurants will feature a modern café-like experience with comfortable in-store seating for enjoying a cup of coffee any time of day, as well as convenient takeaway, drive-thru, and delivery options, allowing guests to enjoy their favorite Dunkin’ on-the-go.

Franchisee Frederic Moussali is a successful quick-service restaurant operator with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Most recently, he founded and scaled MOYO Frozen Yogurt to more than 200 locations across Mexico, Costa Rica, and Colombia. Previously, he led operations and development for Sushiito, a Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant franchise with more than 250 locations across the United States, Central America, and Europe.

“My team is proud to introduce the Dunkin’ experience to guests in Mexico City and the surrounding area,” says Frederic Moussali, chief executive officer of the Moussali Group. “Dunkin’ offers a great-tasting, accessible menu lineup that directly aligns with local consumer habits as they seek a daily sip or bite of positive energy. We are confident the brand will resonate with the market and look forward to opening the doors to our first locations later this year.”

With strong growth potential across the country, Dunkin’ is seeking qualified franchise candidates with a proven track record and deep knowledge of local consumers to develop additional regions in Mexico. Beloved globally for its pairing of high-quality coffee, donuts, and baked goods, the brand serves more than 2 billion cups of coffee and 2 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS donut hole treats annually worldwide. Dunkin’ currently operates more than 12,900 locations across 40 countries worldwide.