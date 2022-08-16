Dunkin’ Unleashes Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer for First Time

Dunkin’ knows the pumpkin craze is real. To kickoff pumpkin season this year, the iconic brand is debuting its first-ever new Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer that transforms the brand’s beloved Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats into an at-home coffee creamer. The new creamer features a pumpkin-forward flavor with hints of sweet donut glaze and natural spices that anyone can enjoy from the comfort of their home.

What’s a better pairing than coffee and donuts? Nothing, according to Dunkin’. So, Dunkin’ is giving fans the chance to taste both at once by expanding its at-home coffee offerings with this seasonal creamer. By turning the fan-favorite Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats (seriously, 90-million-sold-last-year!) into a delicious coffee creamer, it’s unlike anything else in the grocery aisle this season, bringing a taste of the fan-favorite pumpkin treat and America’s favorite coffee chain to homes and office kitchens in the form of a delicious creamer.

“People who run on Dunkin’ want the option to do so at any time. With the rise in popularity of at-home coffee creations, we’re excited to give Dunkin’ fans the opportunity to create their own pumpkin-forward coffee beverages in their own homes,” says Kallie Goodwin, vice president of traditional creamers for Danone. “This limited-edition creamer transforms Dunkin’s beloved seasonal bakery item into a coffee creamer packed with flavor that consumers will love to enjoy at home. It’s reminiscent of the cozy fall season and we’re excited to bring a Dunkin’ flavor inspired by a huge fan-favorite to fridges nationwide.”

“Dunkin’ always has an extensive menu featuring pumpkin flavored treats, and this season, people who run on Dunkin’ now have a chance to bring the taste of fall into their kitchens with the arrival of the Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer” said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development for Dunkin’. “With the debut of this new creamer, we’re giving fall fanatics the taste of coffee and donuts at once with a delicious pumpkin-forward coffee creamer inspired by Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats.”

Pumpkin season doesn’t last all year – no matter how much we want it to. While the new Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer has a taste that delights with every sip, it won’t be around forever. It’s available now for a limited time in 32 oz. bottles with an SRP of $3.99 USD at major retailers nationwide.