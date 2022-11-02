Dunkin' Unveils Holiday Menu and Festive Cups

Dunkin’ is kicking off the holiday season with a new line-up to fuel those who make the magic happen. Today, Dunkin’ unveils its holiday menu and festive cups, can’t-miss offers with Dunkin’ Rewards, and new ways to give back to an important cause through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Jingle all the way to Dunkin’ to make the most of this special time of the year.



Tidings of Cookies & Joy

Dunkin’s newest menu items are here to spread cookie cheer! The Cookie Butter Cold Brew features Dunkin’s slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew, along with notes of sweet brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. It’s topped with creamy Cookie Butter Cold Foam, adding the flavor of warm holiday spices, and finished with cookie butter crumbles.

Fans can take their cookie love to the next level by pairing this delicious sip with the new Cookie Butter Donut, a classic yeast donut shell with cookie butter buttercreme filling, topped with maple-flavored icing and a sprinkling of crushed cookies for an extra satisfying crunch.

Wrapped & Ready to Sleigh

What’s one of the best ways to bundle up this season? With Dunkin’s brand-new Pancake Wake-Up Wrap. Guests can kickstart their day with a portable, pillowy pancake featuring a hint of sweet maple flavor, filled with egg, melted cheese, sausage or bacon, and served with a side of syrup—also available without meat.



Deck the Halls with Decked-Out Lattes

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is coming, but Dunkin’s handcrafted signature lattes made with rich espresso can help go-getters get even more done before the holidays are in full swing. Whether it’s a trip to the tree lot or untangling string lights – no matter how guests celebrate the season – two of Dunkin’s signature lattes return to put a pep into every step.

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is back by popular demand! Available hot or iced, the ultimate holiday beverage features decadent mocha balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and a dusting of hot chocolate powder – an indulgent sip to stand up to what the holidays have in store.



is back by popular demand! Available hot or iced, the ultimate holiday beverage features decadent mocha balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and a dusting of hot chocolate powder – an indulgent sip to stand up to what the holidays have in store. Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte is also back to help guests toast to the season! This sip features a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar for a twist on the traditional holiday flavor.

Feelin’ Festive

That’s not all! To keep America runnin’ through the busiest time of the year, guests can enjoy more familiar favorites this season.

A part of Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, the medium roast Holiday Blend Coffee returns to restaurants nationwide. This warming coffee blend features sweet notes of molasses and dried fruit, and for the first time, guests can purchase a package of ground coffee to brew a cozy cup at home.



Cranberry Orange Muffin returns! Made with real cranberries, this beloved bakery treat features a subtle orange flavor and is topped with sanding sugar for an on-the-go treat.

“We created our newest lineup with the holiday go-getters in mind – those that go the extra mile to make the holiday season bright for everyone else,” says Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “We hope that both our classic and new menu items, like the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, will excite Dunkin’ fans and power them to make the most of every minute this season.”

‘Tis the Season…For Free Coffee Mondays!

To keep Mondays merry this holiday season, Dunkin’ is bringing back Free Coffee Mondays for Dunkin’ Rewards members. Beginning November 7, members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Mondays through November 28. Guests can start the week off right with Original Blend, Dunkin’ Midnight, Holiday Blend, or Decaf.

Plus, through November 29, Dunkin’ Rewards members have even more ways to fuel their holiday hustle with a collection of can’t-miss offers, including:

One free Wake-Up Wrap with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage

Wake-Up Wrap with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage One free bakery item with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage

bakery item with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage One order of free Hashbrowns with the purchase of any classic breakfast sandwich

One $1 any size hot coffee

One $2 any size iced coffee

Not a member of Dunkin’ Rewards? It’s simple to join! Create an account on the Dunkin’ app today or visit dunkinrewards.com to earn points towards free food and drinks.

Sprinkle Cheer with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

To further brighten the season, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is helping to Sprinkle Cheer this month and bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness. Guests can donate $1 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide to support this important cause. Read more about the Foundation at joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.

Additionally, for the third year in a row, the Foundation has partnered with BARK to bring back limited-edition Dunkin’-inspired plush dog toys. The toys take the form of Dunkin’s signature iced coffee, frosted donuts and MUNCHKINS donut hole treats, and are available as a thank-you when guests make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin’ restaurants locations and at BarkShop.com.