Dunkin' Unveils Inflatable Spider Donut for Halloween Fanatics

This October at Dunkin’, something wickedly sweet this way comes. The brand’s iconic Spider Donut is not just returning – it’s rising to new heights. Making its debut at 12 p.m. EST today on ShopDunkin.com, Dunkin’ will unveil a six-foot-tall Inflatable Spider Donut ($99.99). A week later, Dunkin’s iconic Spider Donut and Halloween sprinkle takeover will land in bakery cases starting October 11.

Embracing the fanfare around the Spider Donut, the brand has crafted a trio of ways to revel in the spooky season. First, Dunkin’ created a first-of-its-kind inflatable with Halloween super fans in mind. The larger-than-life creation reflects the charming donut design and marks Dunkin’s first foray into Halloween décor. Perfect for decorating porches, lawns, front stoops, and more, the sweet orange glow of the Inflatable Spider Donut sets the stage for more treats to come at Dunkin’.

“Our Spider Donut has increasingly become a symbol of the Halloween spirit here at Dunkin’,” says Kemma Kefalas, Director of Brand Engagement at Dunkin’. “Every October, we watch our guests celebrate the spooky season with Spider Donuts in hand. This year, we wanted to create a new and out-of-the-donut-box way for Spider Donut super fans to showcase their love for the season with this inflatable masterpiece.”

Starting October 11, Dunkin’ guests can dig into the fan-favorite Spider Donut as it arrives at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. This special edition donut brings a charming twist to the creepy-crawlies – consisting of a yeast donut with orange frosting, topped with a chocolate glazed MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treat that mimics a spider, complete with chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle forming the eyes. And for those who want to carry a touch of Halloween magic wherever it takes them this season, a limited-edition Spider Donut Keychain is available exclusively in-store at participating Dunkin’ restaurants (SRP: $7.99).

To continue the trick-or-treat spirit, Dunkin’ will introduce a Chocolate & Orange Sprinkle takeover of the classic Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry Frosted donuts. These seasonal treats are the ultimate addition to any party this season, allowing guests to create the ideal mix of sprinkle donuts and Dunkin’s signature Spider Donut to bring to parties and share with family, friends, neighbors, classrooms and more. Guests can complement these treats with a sip of Dunkin’s delicious Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for the ultimate fall experience.

Dunkin’ Rewards members will also be fueled to fright this season with new limited-time offers. From now through October 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can access a free medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Mondays with purchase, a $2 Medium Cold Brew and $1 off a half dozen Classic Donuts. Boosted Dunkin’ Rewards members can get 3X points on Hot or Iced Signature Lattes. Members can also order ahead on the app on Wednesdays to earn 100 bonus points.

Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting dunkinrewards.com. Upon signing up, new members will begin earning points towards free food and drinks, gain access to exclusive deals and unlock secret menu items. To take advantage of the offers, members must activate them in the app prior to ordering.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.