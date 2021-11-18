Dunkin' Unveils Latest Line of Merch, Inspired by a TikTok Trend

Dunkin’ is dropping its latest lineup of limited-edition merch inspired by a trend blowing up on TikTok. From the platform’s major trend #TellMeWithoutTellingMe to real life, Dunkin’ fans can “Tell Me You Love Dunkin’ Without Telling Me You Love Dunkin’” with the brand’s newest collection of apparel and accessories including hoodies, sweats, a wearable blanket, fuzzy slippers and more. Made to show how you love Dunkin’ without actually saying it, the new collection drops on ShopDunkin.com today, Thursday, November 18 at 12 p.m. EST.

Dunkin’ will also be announcing a TikTok-exclusive mini collection next week. With “Tell Me Your Dunkin’ Order Without Telling Me Your Dunkin’ Order” inspired merch for Dunkin’-obsessed family and friends, @Dunkin fans on TikTok can stay tuned for the availability of the additional giftable items.

The new lineup is undeniably Dunkin’ with pops of the brand’s iconic pink and orange colors, and designed for maximum comfort and style, including:

Dunkin’ Sprinkle Blanket Pullover: Dial up the cozy vibes in this sweet pullover.

Dunkin’ Onesie: This holiday, the Dunkin’ onesie is the one for you.

Dunkin’ Fuzzy Slippers: Slip into the fuzziest footwear this season with Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ Color Block Hoodie: Block out your schedule for some me-time in this comfy color block hoodie.

Dunkin’ Camo Hoodie: Who says you have to blend in with camo? Stand out in iconic Dunkin’ colors.

Dunkin’ Sprinkle Sleep Set: There’s no way to guarantee sweet dreams, but Dunkin’s sleep set is a good start.

Dunkin’ Pajama Pants: Don’t sleep on these pajama pants just yet, grab now and snooze later.

Dunkin’ Pajama Pants Camo: Wind down for the day by turning up the nighttime looks with Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ Sprinkles Dog Bandana: Even dogs run on Dunkin’ for the holidays. Grab them some serious swag with a sweet sprinkles bandana.

Dunkin’ Dog Bone Bandana: Don’t just throw your dog a bone, treat ‘em with a stylin’ bone bandana that will make them the toast of the town.

Dunkin’ Golf Hat: Dress to impress for the golf course and top off your fit with Dunkin’s golf hat.

Dunkin’ lovers can check off their holiday wish list and get wrapped up in the brand’s holiday merch exclusively on ShopDunkin.com for a limited time this holiday season. Just like your morning coffee, this collection won’t last forever and is available while supplies last.

In addition to scooping up Dunkin’s holiday merch collection, Dunkin’ fans can get their holiday fix all season long when they visit Dunkin’ restaurants across the country. Warm up with Dunkin’s newest line up of holiday drinks including Holiday Blend Coffee, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, White Mocha Hot Chocolate, or the returning fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte.