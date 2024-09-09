This fall, Dunkin’ unveils its latest coffee creation, the Dunkalatte – the Dunkin’ way to latte that’s sweet, creamy and truly unique. Featuring Dunkin’s rich espresso and a twist inspired by Rhode Island’s official beverage, coffee milk, the Dunkalatte delivers a one-of-a-kind flavor experience. Combining Dunkin’s espresso with coffee milk made from whole milk and coffee extract results in an ultra-smooth drink that sips like a latte and tastes like a melty milkshake. And it’s so irresistible that even Kristen Wiig wants in on the action!

In the new ad campaign, beloved comedian and actress Kristen Wiig brings her signature wit, pitching herself as the official spokesperson for the Dunkalatte. Her comedic journey to become the face of Dunkin’s latest innovation marks the next chapter in the Dunkin’ Cinematic Universe and continues the brand’s partnership with Artists Equity, Ben Affleck’s and Matt Damon’s company.

Wiig goes all out to prove why she should be the face of the Dunkalatte, portraying a series of colorful characters–from a “Drink Engineer” to “Janitor” to “Chief Beverage Officer”–each funnier than the last, as she attempts to capture the irresistible allure of the Dunkalatte’s creamy, coffee-milk goodness. Whether she’s raving about its sweet, smooth flavor or joking that she drinks “about 37 a day,” Wiig makes it her mission to prove she’s the ultimate fan of the new drink. Her competition? A mythical Coffee Milk Cow, the whimsical source of the Dunkalatte’s secret ingredient.

Her pursuit to become the Dunkalatte’s ultimate advocate, alongside the imaginative Coffee Milk Cow, adds a playful twist to the drink’s launch as part of Dunkin’s fall menu. This ad also reflects Wiig’s longstanding connection to Dunkin’, dating back to her first commercial for the brand.

“When we first created the Dunkalatte, we knew we had something special on our hands, but introducing coffee milk—an unfamiliar concept to most—was a challenge. Finally, we thought, a drink this delicious deserved to be named after ourselves. From that moment, we made it our mission to make everything about the Dunkalatte as ‘Dunkin’’ as possible—fun, approachable and totally crave-worthy,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “With Kristen Wiig’s humor and playful energy, she was the perfect partner to help bring that vision to life and keep our guests laughing and sipping—because that’s the Dunkin’ way to latte.”

To celebrate the launch, Dunkin’ is releasing a limited-edition Dunkalatte-inspired merch collection. Starting today at 12 p.m. ET, guests can visit ShopDunkin.com to grab exclusive items, available while supplies last. The collection features a Dunkalatte Beanie ($24), Dunkalatte Hooded Sweatshirt ($48) and Matching Sweatpants ($48) – all in the creamy, light brown hue of the perfect Dunkalatte. Plus, for those who want their own Coffee Milk Cow at home, the collection includes the magical Coffee Milk Cow Plush Toy ($22).

