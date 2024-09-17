BARK, a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, announced it is releasing a new collection of dog toys in partnership with Dunkin’, the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, just in time for pumpkin spice season. Together, BARK and Dunkin’ have raised over $10 million for the charitable foundation since launching their partnership in 2020. Now in its fifth year, the collaboration will bring even more joy to dogs and dog parents by giving dogs the opportunity to savor Dunkin’s popular fall treats as dog toys for the very first time.

Inspired by Dunkin’s fall flavors and designed from a dog’s perspective by BARK’s in-house design team, the 2024 Dunkin’ x BARK Collection is available starting today as a thank-you when Dunkin’ guests make a donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation at select Dunkin’ locations and on bark.co/dunkin, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Signature Latte Toy : A fluff-packed squeaker toy with crazy crinkle and a tuggable t-shirt rope for dogs who love PSL season just as much as their human does, available with a $15 donation.

: A fluff-packed squeaker toy with crazy crinkle and a tuggable t-shirt rope for dogs who love PSL season just as much as their human does, available with a $15 donation. Dunkin’ Snackin’ Bacon Dog Toy : A multi-part toy with two squeakers, perfect for pups craving a crispy, crackling good time, available with a $13 donation.

: A multi-part toy with two squeakers, perfect for pups craving a crispy, crackling good time, available with a $13 donation. Dunkin’ Pumpkin Donut Dog Toy : Features a hidden surprise toy inside – a pumpkin pie-scented Super Chewer donut made with natural rubber, for dogs who play tough, available with a $15 donation.

: Features a hidden surprise toy inside – a pumpkin pie-scented Super Chewer donut made with natural rubber, for dogs who play tough, available with a $15 donation. Dunkin’ Mocha Latte Dog Toy: For dogs into more traditional coffee flavors, this toy features crazy crinkle, a tuggable t-shirt rope and a surprise toy inside, available with a $15 donation only on bark.co/dunkin.

Donations benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s impact programs that provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness, including the Dogs for Joy program. Dogs for Joy was introduced in 2018 to bring full-time facility dogs to children’s hospitals, where the dogs serve as a source of happiness for pediatric patients. They are trained to do tasks such as teach kids how to take medication, keep children calm during a medical intervention, provide incentives for a getting out of bed and more.

“We’re excited to continue our Dunkin’ and Joy in Childhood Foundation partnership for the fifth year in a row and create more custom dog toys inspired by Dunkin’s iconic brand that support a good cause,” said Dave Stangle, Vice President of Brand Marketing at BARK. “This collaboration allows us to connect with more dogs and dog parents by tapping into daily rituals many people bring their dog on, like coffee runs. For the first time, dogs can join in on the pumpkin spice fandom we see towards the end of every summer and get their pumpkin spice fix, just like humans.”

“While Dunkin’ guests are fueling up for the day, they can also share the pumpkin spice fun with their dogs by picking up the new, seasonal BARK toy, knowing their donation helps support children in need,” said Mollie Collum, Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “Together with BARK, we’ve raised more than $10 million to bring joy to kids facing hunger and illness. This latest collection will expand our reach and deepen the nationwide impact of our foundation’s programs.”

To date, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has funded 49 facility dogs across 33 hospitals, impacting hundreds of thousands of young patients. To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dogs for Joy program, visit bringjoy.org.