Dunkin's Butter Pecan Swirl to Return on April 26

Dunkin’ is honored National Pecan Day with a delightful surprise, announcing the return of Butter Pecan Swirl to Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide starting April 26.

Dunkin’ die-hards spoke, and the company listened – Butter Pecan is returning this month as a permanent addition to the menu. This long-time favorite flavor features notes of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream. Starting April 26, no matter the season, guests can add the Butter Pecan Swirl to hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate.

Since its initial launch in 2013, the Butter Pecan Swirl has become an elusive limited-time treat that has charmed Dunkin’ fans for a short period of time every year. As Dunkin’s second most sought-after flavor (only outshined by the Pumpkin powerhouse), Butter Pecan has inspired devoted fans to petition and passionately plead on social media for it to become a permanent menu item.

“On the 10-year anniversary of Butter Pecan Swirl’s debut, we knew it was time to make this adored flavor a core menu staple,” says Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's Chief Marketing Officer. "The requests from guests and our Dunkin’ teammates to make this Swirl a regular offering are staggering. We’re thrilled to finally grant their wish, making this a permanent delight for Dunkin’ fans to savor all year long.”

And that’s not all—while guests will enjoy classics like Butter Pecan Iced Coffee again, there is even more pecan news coming from the brand later this month. Stay tuned for a few extra surprises in store to delight Dunkin’ guests.