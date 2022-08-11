Dunkin's Pumpkin-Packed Fall Lineup to Return on August 17

Fall isn’t just a season, it’s a lifestyle, and Dunkin’ is bringing everything go-getters need to conquer it with new sips and returning fan favorites. Officially launching on August 17, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery line-up, and Maple Sugar Bacon are all returning alongside two brand-new items to fall hard for—the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

Eat pumpkin, drink pumpkin, sleep pumpkin this fall at Dunkin’ with Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee—all available for a limited time.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: Sip bolder, fall harder; Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is back and better than ever! This prized pumpkin sip pairs slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, this is smooth pumpkin sipping at its best.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: Dunkin’ is reigniting the pumpkin passion with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte—available iced or hot. Sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, meet espresso and milk for a latte that elevates fall flavors to the next level. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, celebrate the season with Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: This latest coffee creation combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a delicious pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors. Full of fall flavor, the Nutty Pumpkin is available hot or iced.

Dunkin’ pumpkin fans can do even more with their fall with a new, limited-time deal. Beginning August 17, enjoy a $3 Medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte through September 13, 2022. Pro tip: Order while you’re on the move with the Dunkin’ app to quickly pick up your fall favorites in-store or at the drive-thru.

Dunkin’ has the pick of the patch this fall with a full bakery line-up featuring three returning pumpkin favorites. Starting August 17, the fall bakery line-up is rich with pumpkin deliciousness, including Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats and Pumpkin Muffin, topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.

Dunkin’ is bringing guests an exciting fall refresh with the brand-new Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher. Served chilled over ice, this seasonal citrus-forward Dunkin’ Refresher balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with subtle notes of fall spices, like ginger and cinnamon. Made with either green tea or coconutmilk, Dunkin’ is falling hard for blood orange this season.

For an on-the-go fall treat, pair the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher with Everything Stuffed Bagel Minis for the ultimate salty and sweet combination.

With the change of seasons comes a sweet, familiar take on bacon. Maple Sugar Bacon is back in two delicious formats:

Returning to fuel fall, the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is back, featuring maple sugar seasoned bacon, a fried egg and white cheddar cheese served atop a warm and flaky croissant. Pair the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with Simply Orange Juice to round out a perfect start to any fall day.

Even Snackin’ Bacon is getting a fall twist this season at Dunkin’. For fall go-getters on the move, Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon returns, featuring eight snack-sized slices of bacon tossed in maple sugar seasoning and served in a sleeve designed for on-the-go snacking.

Fall even harder for Dunkin’ at home with Pumpkin K-Cup Pods. These returning fall favorites feature a blend of pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon flavors to fill your home with the aroma of fall with every brew. Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup Pods will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations.

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” says Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we’re falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin’.”