Dunkin’s Spring Menu Arrives with Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew

Despite predictions of a long winter, Dunkin’ is ready to awaken taste buds and energize guests for the upcoming spring season with its latest menu offerings. Today, the brand unveils new innovations, including the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew and Carrot Cake Muffin, and it brings back the fan-favorite Chocolate Croissant and Member Exclusive Irish Creme Flavored Coffee. Dunkin’ is also launching a bevy of irresistible deals, from an expanded Dunkin’ Run menu to new Dunkin’ Rewards offers that are sure to fuel busy days and satisfy cravings at a great value.

Time for a Dunkin’ Run

The Dunkin’ Run, a menu designed to celebrate the diehard fans who run on Dunkin’ every day, is better than ever. Launched just last month, Dunkin’ has expanded the menu to include even more everyday favorites.

When guests order any medium or larger coffee, they can now add one of three options: a $1 Classic Donut, $2 Stuffed Bagel Minis or $3 Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich. Whether fans “grab a glazed” in the morning or crave an afternoon snack, they can do it all with one of these unbeatable coffee combos.

Bring On Chocolate

What’s the answer to every Dunkin’ fan and chocolate lover’s dream? The all-new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew. Crafted with Dunkin’s ultra-smooth Cold Brew and flavor notes of gooey caramel and rich, milk chocolate, this crave-worthy sip is topped with Chocolate Cold Foam and Cocoa Caramel Sprinkles for just the right amount of flavor and crunch. Developed with true chocolate lovers in mind, guests can fuel up with this dreamy build that doubles down on all things chocolate, from cocoa-heavy notes in the slow-steeped cold brew to the rich Chocolate Cold Foam and the added Cocoa Caramel sprinkles—this drink is an immersive cocoa experience.

But that’s not all—for the ultimate chocolate experience, fans can pair the new sip with the returning fan-favorite Chocolate Croissant. It’s a delicious, buttery croissant with three batons of chocolate tucked inside, served hot to order and perfect for morning, noon or night.

“Cake” It To-Go

Dunkin’ introduces the all-new Carrot Cake Muffin for an epic new grab-and-go treat for those with a sweet tooth. Featuring shredded carrots, raisins and crystalized ginger pieces, this muffin is complete with a drizzle of cream cheese icing. It has all the dessert flavor guests love with the convenience of taking the snack on the road.

Feelin’ Lucky

Just in time to be charmed this St. Patrick’s Day, one of the most coveted coffee flavors is back—exclusively for Dunkin’ Rewards members! Dunkin’s legendary Irish Creme Flavored Coffee joins the menu as this year’s second-ever Dunkin’ Rewards Member Exclusive. It’s a smooth velvety flavor with sweet crème and vanilla, enhanced with the flavor of Irish Creme whisky notes. Guests can enjoy this festive flavor in iced or frozen coffee for a limited time through March 21.

Dunkin’ Rewards members will also feel lucky all March long with a new lineup of sweet offers. From March 1 through 31, the following is available exclusively through the Dunkin’ app:

FREE Medium Cold Brew (including the new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew) with any purchase

FREE Carrot Cake Muffin with any beverage purchase when you order ahead

$1 Chocolate Croissant with any beverage purchase

$2 Medium Iced Coffee, ft. Irish Creme when you order ahead, once daily

Guests who aren’t Dunkin’ Rewards members yet can join the fun by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. By doing so, they get access to Member Exclusives like Irish Creme and other secret menu items and can start earning points towards free food and drinks.