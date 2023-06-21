Dunkin’s Summer Menu Arrives with Wraps and Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Wednesday officially marks the first day of summer and the rollout of Dunkin’s full summer menu, featuring the sweet return of Salted Caramel Cold Brew and the debut of delectable Dunkin’ Wraps, offering a burst of flavor and easy portability to satiate guests on-the-go this season. These newcomers join Dunkin’s existing Summer line-up of beverages for an unforgettable summer.

Salted Caramel’s Smooth Return

Salted Caramel Cold Brew is back. Having sold out nationwide during its first appearance in Spring 2022, Dunkin’ brings back the magic of this cold brew just in time for summer. With a slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew and a sweet, subtly salty caramel flavor, this summery sensation is topped with a pillowy salted caramel cold foam and finished with a burnt sugar topping. Offering an unbeatable creamy texture, the cold brew boasts a well-rounded, indulgent salted caramel flavor profile.

For the perfect partner to the Salted Caramel Cold Brew, Dunkin’ is bringing back another guest favorite, the Caramel Chocoholic Donut. This chocolate glazed donut, crowned with caramel icing and chocolate curls, was a crowd-pleaser when it debuted in 2018 and again in 2019. This summer is prime time for its long-awaited return.

Wrapped and Ready To Go

As America gears up for summer, the brand introduces its all-new Dunkin’ Wraps, expertly crafted for life on the move. These convenient, hand-held delights are deliciously satisfying, providing an energy lift anytime, anywhere.

The Chorizo & Egg Wrap is a breakfast sensation that welcomes hearty chorizo to the menu. Nestled within a red pepper lavash lies a tasty combination of scrambled eggs, chorizo, vegetables, black beans, and a mildly spiced cheese sauce. The Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wrap brings succulent chicken into the spotlight, complemented by roasted peppers and cheese, all bundled into a lavash wrap. Each readily portable wrap stands as an ideal culinary companion to the exciting summer outings that await.

Summer Sips For Anytime, Anywhere

Everyone can relish the summer with Dunkin’s complete lineup of new and classic iced sips. In celebration of those who wholeheartedly shake, swirl, and sip their Dunkin’ iced beverages from sun-up to sundown this summer, Dunkin’ launched a new cold cup in stores, proudly featuring the word “ICED” — a tribute to those who embrace the cool side of life.

“From the first sip to the very last shake, ice-cold Dunkin’ tastes delicious all year round, but especially during the summer,” says Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. “This year, we're bringing one of our most popular seasonal drinks, Salted Caramel Cold Brew, back to the menu and introducing our new Dunkin’ Wraps for the perfect on-the-go meal.”

A Summer Full of Rewards

To add even more sweetness to the summer, Dunkin’ Rewards members have exclusive access to a line-up of new, single-use offers from July 1 to July 31, available exclusively in the Dunkin’ Rewards app.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can:

Enjoy a FREE Medium Cold Brew with any purchase, including the newly-returned Salted Caramel Cold Brew.

Try something new with a $2 Dunkin’ Wrap* with any drink purchase featuring the Chorizo & Egg or Chicken & Roasted Pepper Wraps.

Energize their summer routine with a $2 Medium Iced Coffee.

Indulge in a $3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte.

Easily tap to order Dunkin’ Rewards Member Exclusive beverages, like the Toffee Nut Iced Coffee & Frozen Coffee or the Coconut Macaroon Iced Coffee.

Those who have not yet joined Dunkin’ Rewards can get in on the action by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. Upon signing up, members can start earning points towards free food and drinks, gain access to exclusive deals and unlock secret menu items.