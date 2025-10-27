‘Tis the season for indulging in festive, handcrafted holiday flavors at Dunn Brothers Coffee!

The nearly 40-year-old, Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily, is unwrapping a new lineup of holiday beverages, freshly-roasted coffee beans and baked goods available Monday, November 3, through Sunday, January 4.

“If you know Dunn Brothers Coffee, you know how passionate we are about serving the best-tasting, quality coffee possible. Part of that passion includes our love for innovative menu items that capture the classic flavors of the season, but with a twist,” said Ben Anderson, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “We’re thrilled to bring back fan favorites while introducing new and exciting options for the holidays. We know these new beverages, beans and pastries will bring the nostalgia, warmth and connection today’s guests crave.”

The limited-time holiday menu includes three festive beverages sure to sweeten even the iciest winter days. Returning favorites, Candy Cane Mocha and Cookie Butter Nirvana, are joined by a brand-new seasonal sip, the Iced Pistachio Oat Nog Latte, along with the return of the rich and cozy Butter Rum Muffin, serving as the perfect pairing for any drink.

The fan-favorite Holiday Blend also makes its return, available both online and in select shops while supplies last. The Medium-Light Roast blends Ethiopian and Costa Rican beans with smooth plum, chocolate, cherry and praline notes.

Guests looking for holiday gifts can earn a little something for themselves, too. From Monday, November 3, through Wednesday, December 31, those who spend $25 on gift cards can earn a $5 reward card. The reward card is available to use between Thursday, January 1 and Saturday, February 28.

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s high standard of freshness – never serving coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.

To explore Dunn Brothers Coffee or check out the full limited-time menu, visit www.dunnbrothers.com.