Dunn Brothers Coffee, the nearly 40-year-old, Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily, is kicking off 2025 by giving back to our local communities and highlighting innovative menu offerings.

In an inspiring move to combat food insecurity, Dunn Brothers Coffee has announced a powerful partnership with GiftAMeal that begins on January 27. This initiative empowers guests to support local food pantries simply by visiting any Dunn Brothers Coffee. Each participating Dunn Brothers location is geo-tagged to ensure donations directly benefit its surrounding community.

“Partnering with Dunn Brothers Coffee is an incredible opportunity to expand our impact and fight food insecurity together,” said Andrew Glantz, CEO of GiftAMeal. “Their commitment to community aligns perfectly with our mission. Every meal shared through this partnership will provide critical support to local food banks, helping neighbors in need while creating a meaningful experience for Dunn Brothers Coffee guests.”

Through the promotion, all orders will include a sticker with a unique QR code. By simply scanning the QR code, guests will be taken to a dedicated GiftAMeal webpage where they will be prompted to scan, snap and share a photo of their purchase to the page. Every time a guest follows the instructions to share a photo, another meal is donated to a local food bank.

The goodwill initiative was created so guests and fans can donate meals back to community members in need with ease. Key features of the Dunn Brothers Coffee and GiftAMeal partnership include QR codes featured on packaging and in-store signage and for easy participation; branded stickers to raise program awareness; real-time updates on local meal donations; and social media amplification through shared photos. Guests can participate without needing to download an app — just scan, snap and share to donate.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with GiftAMeal to launch a program that directly supports local communities in such a meaningful way,” said Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “Every day, we fall in love with creating the perfect cup of coffee, and with every cup, every welcome at the drive-thru window, and every handshake in our neighborhoods, we see the joy it brings and the positive impact it has. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our mission to feed and fuel our communities—because giving back never tasted so good. As we move into 2025, we’re excited to deepen our connections, support our neighbors, and introduce innovative menu offerings that continue to delight and energize our guests. It’s shaping up to be an inspiring year for Dunn Brothers Coffee.”

Also debuting on January 27…Dunn Brothers Coffee’s electrifying limited-time drink, the Dirty Raz Bull. The newest member of the brand’s popular dirty soda lineup, this vibrant beverage combines the sweet tang of blue raspberry syrup with the energizing kick of Red Bull, topped off with a dollop of soft whip for a playful, refreshing finish. Available through April 6, the Dirty Raz Bull exemplifies Dunn Brothers’ knack for innovation and trend-forward offerings. In partnership with Red Bull®, the drink aims to engage a Gen Z audience with its bold, exciting flavors. Also joining the menu for a limited time alongside the Dirty Raz Bull, is a brand new pastry offering, the Cinniminimuffin, complementing the fan-favorite cold brew, a core menu staple.

In addition to the new buzzworthy LTO’s, Dunn Brothers Coffee will also spotlight signature Nirvana beverages–indulgent blends of the brand’s #1 best-tasting cold brew, flavored syrups and cream–throughout the first quarter of the year.

Currently, with 50 coffee shops operating across seven states and a goal to reach 250 locations in the next five years, Dunn Brothers Coffee stands out for its commitment to quality. Most Dunn Brothers Coffee shops feature an in-house roaster, operated exclusively by Certified Roasters, ensuring freshly roasted beans are distributed across the entire system. Sourcing from some of the world’s most renowned farming regions, the brand meticulously selects premium green beans to procure the finest coffee.

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s unwavering freshness standard – never selling coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.