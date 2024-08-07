Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based coffee brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily, announced today that franchisee Michael Kollar has expanded to four locations with the brand. As a passionate coffee aficionado, expert roaster, and seasoned executive with strong entrepreneurial talents, Kollar began his journey with Dunn Brothers Coffee when purchasing the Minnetonka, Minnesota location just a year ago. Within the last few months, he expanded his venture to include additional Minneapolis suburban locations in Hopkins, Excelsior, and Savage. This rapid ownership underscores his deep commitment to Dunn Brothers Coffee and its presence in the market where it all began for the brand.

Before franchising with Dunn Brothers Coffee, Kollar served as President of Dreve America, a medical device company in the hearing aid and dental market, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the company to over 200 employees. Prior to this, he served for eight years in the United States Coast Guard and earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering. Now, Kollar’s four Dunn Brothers Coffee locations embody a franchise investment that perfectly aligns with both his and his wife’s long-term aspirations.

“While I have nothing but wonderful things to say about my professional career, owning and operating a coffee shop has always been a dream of mine,” said Kollar. “Back in college, I loved the process of roasting coffee. So, when I discovered Dunn Brothers Coffee and its certified in-store roasters, it felt like the perfect fit.”

Kollar has rapidly embraced franchise ownership with the brand, feeding off the excitement behind its franchise growth strategy. Currently with 50 coffee shops operating across seven states and a goal to reach 250 locations in the next five years, franchising the Dunn Brothers Coffee concept has numerous benefits for multi-unit owner-operators like Kollar. The franchise model includes a robust business plan, a dedicated support team, and the benefits of a well-established brand in the thriving coffee industry.

“We are thrilled to have Michael leading four stores in the Minneapolis market within such a short time,” said Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “His proven leadership experience and unwavering commitment to the community make him an ideal fit for driving continued success with our brand.”

Kollar has welcomed the disabled community to work in his shops, highlighting his commitment to inclusivity and community support as a Dunn Brothers Coffee owner. He’s also in sync with the brand’s product innovation, applauding the recent introduction of the Dunn Dirty’s collection – a blend of nostalgic soda flavors with creamy coffee and fruity notes, prepared fresh to order. Customers can also enjoy ‘Free Sips,’ offering complimentary 2-ounce samples of hot or cold brew, including the popular Nitro Infinite Black cold brew.

Dunn Brothers Coffee boasts an in-house roaster, managed exclusively by its own Certified Roasters; and the brand sources from sought-after international farming regions to procure the finest green beans. By rotating new beans and roasting profiles, the brand keeps offerings fresh and lively, inviting guests on a unique flavor journey that transcends the ordinary with each sip.

Committed to coffee excellence, Dunn Brothers Coffee ensures no coffee is sold more than five days post-roast. The innovative menu and focus on quality continually redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to enjoy a flavorful journey with every cup.

Positioned in a sector with ample opportunity, the Dunn Brothers Coffee fast-casual concept has already garnered interest for its adaptability to various geographic markets. Prospective franchisees should match with the brand’s passion for coffee and commitment to quality above all else.