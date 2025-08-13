Dunn Brothers Coffee, the nearly 40-year-old, Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily, is embracing the flavors of fall with a handcrafted seasonal menu that brings comfort in every cup. Starting Monday, August 18, guests can indulge in warm and toasty sips and treats that showcase the bold, quality flavors Dunn Brothers is known for.

This season’s limited-time menu features three handcrafted beverages: the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Latte, the brand-new Caramel Apple Chai and the Iced Brown Butter Pumpkin Shaken Espresso topped with Oat Soft Whip. To complement the new drinks, the Pumpkin Scone and Pumpkin Muffin are making an anticipated comeback as the perfect indulgent treats to pair with any fall drink.

“Pumpkin and caramel apple spice have both become synonymous with the autumn season, and we couldn’t resist leaning into the tradition,” said Ben Anderson, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “Our new and returning drinks bring just the right amount of cozy warmth to the cooler days ahead of us. We’re always looking for ways to treat our guests, and we know the comforting, spiced flavors of these menu items are the perfect pick-me-up this fall.”

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s high standard of freshness – never serving coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.