Dunn Brothers Coffee is putting a fresh jolt into stale coffee-drinking habits.

The nearly 40-year-old Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily in its coffee shops, has launched Free Sips, a warm (and cold) invitation to its communities to come taste what makes the brand’s hot and cold brew selections the best way to experience coffee.

Free Sips will be available to give new customers and longstanding Dunn Brothers Coffee loyalists a free way to savor the unparalleled quality of the brand’s hot, and award-winning cold brew selections. Available at participating locations, customers can enjoy a free 2-ounce sip of any available, currently brewed coffee or Nitro Infinite Black cold brew, simply by requesting a Free Sip at the counter.

“There’s a cult-like coffee following that adores our selections and the entire Dunn Brothers Coffee experience. We want the rest of the coffee drinkers in our communities to taste why,” said Scott Harvey, president of Dunn Brothers Coffee. We consistently beat out both national chains and local coffeehouses when it comes to quality, so with Free Sips we’re lowering the barriers for everyone to come experience the difference… and change up their go-to coffee spots.”

Free Sips allows potential customers to explore the brand’s offerings without any commitment, promoting the idea of “try-before-you-buy” to boost customer confidence and satisfaction while sharing the brand’s love for coffee with the community.

“The goal of the Free Sips program is to drive trial and increase sustainable store traffic. Our incredible coffee is more than what we sell, it’s who we are,” said Alexis Gillette, VP of Marketing at Dunn Brothers Coffee. “This is our way of inviting our neighbors in to experience the love and care we put into every cup.”

Dunn Brothers Coffee introduces Free Sips at a time when the brand is driving remarkable momentum on several levels. The 50-plus unit brand recently announced plans to expand from its home Twin Cities market, aiming to bring on an additional 250 locations within the next five years through franchising. And, the brand is opening more than five stores in the months ahead, including a drive-thru-only model. Plus, it recently launched a new line of packaged coffee beans and K-Cups in Minneapolis grocery stores.