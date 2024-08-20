Dunn Brothers Coffee, the nearly 40-year-old Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily in its coffee shops, announced today the launch of Pumpkin Palooza — the brand’s flavorful celebration of fall, packed with limited-time offerings emphasizing everything Pumpkin!

Kicking off on Monday, August 19, and running throughout fall, the promotion will feature a variety of pumpkin-inspired beverages and treats. The highlight of the promotion is “BYOPP” (Build Your Own Pumpkin Patch), giving guests the opportunity to select any four medium drinks for $25. From the classic Pumpkin Pie Latte to innovative new beverage creations like the Pumpkin Oat Chai, Nitro Pumpkin Pie Iced Nirvana, and Pumpkin Dunn Dirty—a twist on the brand’s popular Dirty Soda line—Dunn Brothers Coffee is offering a pumpkin patch of delights that promises to spice up fall.

In addition to Pumpkin Palooza’s beverages, the brand is also introducing two limited-time bakery items: the Pumpkin Muffin and the Pumpkin Scone. This lineup ensures that everyone who is fond of pumpkin flavors finds something to savor during this seasonal celebration.

“Our passion for innovation shines through with Pumpkin Palooza,” said Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “We’ve crafted a unique pumpkin experience that goes beyond the ordinary, infusing creativity into every sip and bite. We’re thrilled for our guests to experience Pumpkin Palooza – because when it comes to pumpkin, we don’t just lean in; we dive in headfirst.”

The brand is also offering App Exclusives for Pumpkin Palooza, such as 2x points on all pumpkin products throughout the promotional window.

“We’re ecstatic to offer our guests their favorite seasonal pumpkin flavors and a range of exclusive deals that embody our appreciation for their loyalty,” said Alexis Gillette, VP of Marketing. “We welcome pumpkin like no other, making it a fun, interactive experience with our ‘BYOPP’ option and special App Exclusives, all while giving back to our dedicated fans with exciting rewards and flavors.”

Dunn Brothers Coffee launches Pumpkin Palooza amidst a period of significant menu innovation. Recent introductions at Dunn Brothers Coffee include the Dunn Dirty’s collection in early June, which combines nostalgic soda flavors with creamy coffee and fruity notes, all prepared fresh to order. To further enhance the customer experience, the brand also recently launched ‘Free Sips,’ allowing guests to sample complimentary 2-ounce servings of hot or cold brew and the brand’s Nitro Infinite Black cold brew. This initiative not only reaffirms Dunn Brothers Coffee’s commitment to quality but also invites customers to explore its diverse menu offerings at no extra cost.