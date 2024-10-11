Prepare your taste buds for a wild ride—the Dunn Brothers Coffee line-up of dirty sodas is a beverage experience unlike any other. They burst onto the scene this summer, and now the brand’s Dunn Dirty’s have landed a permanent place on the brand’s menu.

The Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily in its coffee shops, built on the excitement of the Dunn Dirty’s permanent menu addition with a program that will regularly rotate new flavors into the lineup throughout the year. The brand’s innovation is part of its ongoing category reinventions, highlighted by the introduction of Red Bull Infusions and the brand’s Soda Infusions just a couple years ago. After its Soda Infusions launch, Dunn Brothers Coffee uniquely reimagined the dirty soda trend this summer with its original Dunn Dirty’s lineup, putting a creative twist on a popular concept that only Dunn Brothers Coffee can deliver.

“It takes a special new drink to make our permanent menu, and the Dunn Dirty’s have definitely earned their place. We went full force with R & D in creating the initial set we launched with and now we’re taking it to the next level,” said Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “This new category of handcrafted beverages creates expanded generational appeal. We’re opening the eyes of a younger audience while also holding onto the quality that we’ve become known for with our longterm fans.”

The Dunn Dirty’s collection was designed to cater to the evolving tastes of coffee lovers while tapping into the growing demand for unique and innovative drinks. As a creative twist on the popular dirty soda trend, particularly embraced by Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, the made-to-order beverages blend classic soda flavors with creamy coffee and fruity elements, offering a refreshing and indulgent experience.

Now, with fanfare buzzing, the rotating Dunn Dirty’s beverage program will include exclusive selections based on seasonal flavors and other trending taste preferences.

The three new craft flavors rotating in now to the Dunn Dirty’s collection at all Dunn Brothers Coffee locations nationwide, include:

Vanilla Dunn Dirty – Pepsi blended with smooth nitro cold brew coffee, infused with sweet, creamy vanilla and topped with a luscious soft whip.

– Pepsi blended with smooth nitro cold brew coffee, infused with sweet, creamy vanilla and topped with a luscious soft whip. Blue Raz Dew’d – Mountain Dew base combined with tangy blue raspberry and sweet strawberry flavors, finished off with creamy coconut milk.

– Mountain Dew base combined with tangy blue raspberry and sweet strawberry flavors, finished off with creamy coconut milk. Pumpkin Dunn Dirty* – Pepsi combined with the brand’s signature nitro cold brew, real pumpkin, and a cozy mix of warm spices.

This trio follows the original Dunn Dirty’s launched midyear to large fanfare, which included the namesake Dunn Dirty (Pepsi blended with nitro cold brew coffee), Dr’d Up (Dr. Pepper with creamy coconut milk) and Wild Dew’d (Mountain Dew base combined with tropical flavors of mango, strawberry, peach and finished coconut milk).

“As we enter a new chapter of menu innovation, we’re especially eager to offer our guests even more options, in addition to coffee. We’ve had an incredibly positive response from new and longtime fans,” said Alexis Gillette, VP of Marketing at Dunn Brothers Coffee. “Whether through our deep love for high-quality coffee or our exploration of delicious new trends, we’re determined to exceed our guest’s expectations and keep them coming back for more.”

The decision to make Dunn Dirty’s a menu staple and expand the collection follows a summer marked by creative brand innovations. Earlier this summer, Dunn Brothers Coffee introduced the Free Sips program, which allows customers to taste test what makes the brand’s hot and cold brew selectionsthe best way to experience coffee. Building on this momentum, Dunn Brothers Coffee also recently unveiled its fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza* menu, featuring a delightful array of pastries and pumpkin-flavored beverages designed to satisfy guests’ seasonal cravings.

To learn more about Dunn Brothers Coffee, Dunn Dirty’s and other offerings, visit www.dunnbrothers.com.

*Limited time menu offering ending November 3, 2024