Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based nearly 40-year-old brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily in its coffee shops, announced today the appointment of Alexis Gillette to the brand’s Vice President of Marketing role.

An accomplished executive with 20 years of specialized in-house brand and agency experience, Gillette has been in leading roles previously at Raising Cane’s, At Home, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes and the renowned commerce agency TracyLocke, where she began her career. More recently, and prior to her Dunn Brothers Coffee position, Gillette had her own successful consulting practice working with several leading restaurant and retail brands, including 7-Eleven, Smoothie King, and JCPenney.

“I am grateful to join Dunn Brothers Coffee. We have a long runway to breathe some new life into an eclectic brand with a rich history of quality coffee experiences, a dedication to each community, and a connection with each customer it serves. I’m eager to work with the leadership team and our franchise owners to change the game and become a disruptor in the growing industry,” says Gillette.

In her position at Dunn Brothers Coffee, Gillette will lead the marketing strategy along with research and development, leveraging her extensive expertise, which has consistently proven to increase customer loyalty, guest engagement and revenue.

“Having dedicated my career to creating, building and growing strong consumer brands, I look forward to applying my experience to serve this storied brand as it embarks on a growth journey, all with the mentality of an entrepreneurial start-up,” Gillette says. “I’m relentlessly pursuing a brand experience that effectively disrupts the market in modern ways to attract and retain the next generation of Dunn Brothers Coffee customers, while also maintaining our current, loyal customers of nearly 40 years.”

Dunn Brothers Coffee adds Gillette to its executive bench as the 50-plus unit brand enters an ambitious growth phase. It just announced plans to expand from its home Twin Cities market, aiming to bring on an additional 250 locations within the next five years through franchising. And, the brand is generating momentum with more than five upcoming store openings, the recent launch of a new line of packaged coffee beans and K-Cups in Minneapolis grocery stores, and development plans for drive-thru-only models.

“I know we can expect big things from Alexis,” says Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “Her vast experience and strategic insight are tremendous assets as we aim to broaden our reach and introduce our quality coffee to more communities. We look forward to seeing the brand growth and achievements that will come under Alexis’ skilled leadership.”

With her extensive background in franchising and fast-casual concepts, Alexis will play a key role in adapting Dunn Brothers Coffee to various geographic markets. Her leadership is key to meeting consumer traffic goals and attracting franchisees who share the brand’s commitment to quality and passion for coffee.