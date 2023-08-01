Dunn Brothers Coffee Names Scott Harvey President

Dunn Brothers Coffee, the specialty coffee franchise renowned for its fresh roasting, premium coffee blends, fresh-baked pastries and craveable breakfast and lunch options, has named Scott Harvey President. The appointment comes at the forefront of strategic brand growth, with Harvey spearheading both franchising and consumer packaged goods (CPG) initiatives.



Tapping into his significant leadership experience and accomplished past in the coffee and restaurant categories, Harvey joins Dunn Brothers Coffee fresh off serving as President and CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery, a fast-casual concept serving Caribbean cuisine and baked goods. Harvey led the brand to its current standing of more than 100 restaurants, both franchised and corporate owned, and oversaw CPG distribution to secure shelf space in grocery and retail stores.



Previously, he held the role of President and Chief Operating Officer of Black Rifle Coffee, which also specializes in small-batch roasting, where he guided the launch of the brand’s CPG program and designed a new store prototype. Harvey also fueled franchise development for Nathan’s Famous, where he executed strategic plans and spent two decades with Einstein Noah’s Restaurant Group, serving as Senior Vice President of Operations and overseeing more than 850 locations across three different brands.



“The stage is set for Dunn Brothers to reach its full potential, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work on this incredible brand and navigate it through an ambitious growth phase,” says Harvey, who will work closely with the team at Gala Capital Partners, the parent company of Dunn Brothers, to advance the brand. “Amid a thriving coffee segment, Dunn Brothers has carved out a distinct niche with its premium coffee and food positioning, dynamic store experience and modernized operations. We are ready to share the experience with more communities through our franchise and CPG initiatives.”



In his role as President for Dunn Brothers, Harvey will take the helm of the brand’s franchise development strategy, expanding its footprint in its existing Midwest and Great Plains markets, and beyond. With a new lens on franchising under Harvey’s leadership, the brand will also implement its latest store prototype that includes a smaller footprint and a focus on drive-thru operations.



“A year into our Dunn Brothers investment, the time is now for us to bring our vision for the brand to life and Scott is the right leader to do it,” says Anand Gala, Managing Partner of Gala Capital Partners, the privately-owned hospitality and foodservice investment company. “Scott’s industry knowledge and proven ability to successfully lead growth concepts is invaluable. We are confident that he will take Dunn Brothers into a profound expansion era.”



Founded in the Twin Cities in 1987, Ed and Dan Dunn started the coffee concept and set the course for the company’s commitment to high-quality coffees. With more than 50 independently owned and operated franchise locations across seven states, Dunn Brothers franchisees share the common belief that coffee is an art form, roasting in small batches to create the freshest, most enjoyable coffee experience. Additionally, the brand prioritizes strong neighborhood bonds, providing a space for local customers to connect, while also actively supporting through donations and community involvement.