Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based nearly 40-year-old brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily in its coffee shops, announced today a new initiative to give back to Olympians. From now to September 30, all Olympic Athletes, past and present, will be able to charge up with a free Dunn Brothers Coffee beverage.

“We’re excited to celebrate the spirit of the Olympics and support our incredible Olympians. Being headquartered in Minnesota, home to Olympic champions like Sunisa Lee, makes this initiative even more special for us,” said Alexis Gillette, VP of Marketing at Dunn Brothers Coffee. “To show our appreciation, we’re offering a free beverage to all Olympic athletes—we’re here to fuel their drive for excellence with every cup.”

Dunn Brothers Coffee is proud to honor Olympic athletes with a special deal designed to recognize their hard work and dedication. Through the end of September, all Olympians are invited to enjoy a complimentary drink at any Dunn Brothers Coffee location. To participate, athletes simply need to show proof of their Olympic status, whether through an Olympic ID, official medal or other relevant verifiable proof of participation in the games. This initiative is the Dunn Brothers Coffee way of welcoming these incredible athletes home and keeping them energized with the brand’s freshly diverse range of beverages as they continue to inspire us all.

Dunn Brothers Coffee, which currently operates 50 shops across seven states, boasts an in-house roaster, managed exclusively by its own Certified Roasters; and the brand sources from sought-after international farming regions to procure the finest green beans. By rotating new beans and roasting profiles, the brand keeps offerings fresh and lively, inviting customers on a unique flavor journey that transcends the ordinary with each sip.

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence, a common ground between Olympic athletes and Dunn Brothers Coffee. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s unwavering freshness standard – never selling coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.