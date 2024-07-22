Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based coffee brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily, is announced the grand opening of its second location in Rapid City. The O’Connor family, proud owners of Dunn Brothers Coffee’s inaugural location in the market, invite community members to join the celebration on Tuesday, July 23, at 4956 5th Street. Conveniently located next to Aspen Federal Credit Union and near the Stumer Road Walmart Supercenter, this event promises exclusive deals and special offerings.

“We are thrilled to introduce a second Dunn Brothers Coffee location to Rapid City, building on the success of our first shop at 405 Canal St. Our passion for coffee drives us to deliver quality flavors, and we are eager to make it more accessible to community members on the south side of town,” said Jesse O’Connor, co-owner of Dunn Brothers Coffee in Rapid City. “We are grateful for this new chapter and look forward to sharing our passion for coffee with even more of our neighbors.”

The grand opening celebration for Rapid City’s newest coffee destination will kick off on Tuesday at 6am MST, where the first 50 guests in line will receive an exclusive Dunn Brothers Coffee Yeti-branded mug tumbler, granting them free drip coffee for the next twelve months. Additionally, all app users that day will have the chance to win a year’s supply of Dunn Brothers Coffee, with the festivities culminating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9am MST.

Those who don’t receive a tumbler will still have a chance to win – purchases made using the Dunn Brothers Coffee loyalty app on opening day, July 23, will automatically enter guests into a drawing for another chance to win free coffee for a year, and the deals do not stop there! On the grand opening day, all app users are guaranteed winners. With any purchase, users will receive a Buy One, Get One Free reward on prepared beverages—perfect for sharing the joy of Dunn Brothers Coffee with a friend. Community members can download the app today to unlock these exclusive benefits, plus enjoy a welcome offer of $3 off any purchase of $5 or more. Alongside free coffee giveaways, Dunn Brothers Coffee in Rapid City is partnering with local businesses to offer grand opening attendees the opportunity to win gift certificates, some worth up to $50. This initiative highlights the brand’s commitment to supporting and celebrating the Rapid City community.

“It’s an honor for our Dunn Brothers Coffee family to be able to support the O’Connor’s as they expand their presence in Rapid City. We’ve been proud to see the positive impact they’ve made on their community with their first location, and the expertise and dedication of their team will take the Dunn Brothers Coffee brand to new heights in the area,” said Alexis Gillette, VP of Marketing at Dunn Brothers Coffee. “We eagerly anticipate connecting with the community at our grand opening event and look forward to providing quality coffee for even more community members to enjoy.”

The new shop will showcase Dunn Brothers Coffee’s latest menu innovations, including the Dunn Dirty’s collection. These hand-crafted beverages blend nostalgic soda flavors with creamy coffee and fruity notes, prepared fresh to order. Guests can also enjoy ‘Free Sips’, with complimentary 2-ounce samples of hot or cold brew, including the popular Nitro Infinite Black cold brew. This initiative underscores the brand’s dedication to quality, inviting both new and loyal customers to explore their diverse menu offerings at no extra cost.

Currently with 50 coffee shops operating across seven states and a goal to reach 250 locations in the next five years, Dunn Brothers Coffee boasts an in-house roaster, managed exclusively by its own Certified Roasters; and the brand sources from sought-after international farming regions to procure the finest green beans. By constantly rotating in new beans and roasting profiles, the brand keeps its offerings fresh and lively, inviting customers to embark on a flavor journey that transcends the ordinary with each sip.

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s unwavering freshness standard – never selling coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.