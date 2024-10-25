Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based, nearly 40-year-old brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily, announced the upcoming opening of its new location at 808 Washington Ave SE, in the bustling Stadium Village neighborhood on the University of Minnesota (UMN) campus. Situated along the University’s popular shopping, dining and entertainment district that borders East River Parkway, the location is set to open its doors on Monday, October 28.

Building on the excitement of Dunn Brothers Coffee’s campus debut, the new location enhances coffee experiences for local residents, students, faculty, and university visitors alike. A large-scale grand opening celebration is also on the horizon, featuring several engaging opportunities for the local university crowds to connect and celebrate, including coffee-for-a-year giveaways.

“Our new Washington Avenue shop embodies our dedication to developing strong ties with the University’s students, faculty and local residents. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to solidify a long-term fan base because the students are our future,” said Scott Harvey, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. “We’re looking forward to becoming a part of the daily lives of so many in the area, offering convenient accessibility to an elevated coffee experience and a welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy high-quality, expertly crafted beverages.”

Seizing the moment given its brand significance, the shop will unveil a redesigned, modernized interior that reflects the University’s energy and youthful appeal. It leans into future shop design and decor, capturing the Gen Z essence with a decorative accent wall to anchor the enhanced space. This refreshed aesthetic marks the beginning of the brand’s evolution, strategically crafted to appeal to a broader, more diverse audience while preserving the inviting ambiance that has long been its signature. The spacious two-story location offers abundant seating, with an upstairs area ideal for study groups, relaxing, or simply enjoying the atmosphere, making it a go-to destination for coffee lovers and students alike.

Currently, with 50 coffee shops operating across seven states and a goal to reach 250 locations in the next five years, Dunn Brothers Coffee stands out for its commitment to quality. Most Dunn Brothers Coffee shops feature an in-house roaster, operated exclusively by Certified Roasters, ensuring freshly roasted beans are distributed across the entire system. Sourcing from some of the world’s most renowned farming regions, the brand meticulously selects premium green beans to procure the finest coffee. This new shop marks the 27th location in the state of Minnesota and the 25th in the Twin Cities market. By constantly rotating in new beans and roasting profiles, the brand keeps its offerings fresh and lively.

The new Dunn Brothers Coffee Washington Avenue location will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Customers can reach the store at (612) 315-3179.

Ordering is made easy with multiple convenient options: place an order in-store, online via the Dunn Brothers Coffee website, or through the Dunn Brothers Coffee app, available for both iOS and Android. Delivery is also available through popular third-party platforms. For larger gatherings, offers catering delivery, while coffee lovers can shop directly through the Dunn Brothers Coffee eCommerce platform or find their favorite products at select retail grocers.

At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s unwavering freshness standard – never selling coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.